Il luogo di nascita della vita sulla Terra?

Foto: Uno sfiato idrotermale di acque profonde nell'Endeavour Vent Field simile all'habitat dell'antenato di tutta la vita sulla Terra (LUCA). Credito immagine (NOAA).



Oregon — 480 km (298 mi) a ovest della costa dell'Oregon si trova un grande vulcano sottomarino chiamato Axial Seamount, uno dei più attivi al mondo e una parte del campo di sfiato dell’Endeavour ... il sito vulcanico più attivo nell'Oceano Pacifico settentrionale. Il fondale si sta squarciando. Riscaldati dalla roccia fusa chiamata magma, i liquidi bollenti all'interno del substrato roccioso circostante emergono dal fondo del mare sotto forma di geyser sottomarini noti come bocche idrotermali.



Le bocche idrotermali oceaniche non sono interessanti solo da una prospettiva geologica, questi ambienti estremi potrebbero aver svolto un ruolo fondamentale nella creazione della vita microbica sulla Terra.



Alla fine degli anni '60 la tettonica a zolle e la diffusione dei fondali marini hanno fornito una teoria unificante in grado di spiegare le dinamiche della Terra, i terremoti e il rimodellamento dei continenti e delle montagne. Suggerì anche l'idea di sorgenti calde sul fondo del mare che ora chiamiamo bocche idrotermali. Tuttavia, fino al 1977 nessun essere umano aveva mai visto bocche idrotermali sul fondo del mare, né poteva provare che esistessero realmente.



Nel 1977, gli scienziati hanno fatto una scoperta sorprendente nelle acque scure sul fondo dell'Oceano Pacifico. Un team di ricercatori ha tracciato picchi di temperatura dell'acqua intorno a una dorsale oceanica nota come Galapagos Rift al largo della costa dell'Ecuador, in Sud America. Il sommergibile dell'oceano profondo "Alvin" è stato schierato e ha fornito viste di un ecosistema precedentemente sconosciuto. Camini gorgoglianti e calderoni di energia, eruttavano con pennacchi di "fumo" scuro ed erano circondati da diverse comunità di organismi grandi e piccoli. "L'oceano profondo non dovrebbe essere come un deserto?" ha chiesto il geologo Jack Corliss usando un telefono acustico da 2,4 km (1,5 miglia) in giù …“Be', ci sono tutti questi animali quaggiù".



Da allora, sono stati individuati più di 650 campi di sfiato idrotermali, ciascuno contenente centinaia di camini di sfiato individuali. Dagli anni '80, gli scienziati hanno studiato il campo di sfiato dell'Endeavour al largo delle coste dell'Oregon e di Washington. Nel 2020, utilizzando un veicolo subacqueo autonomo, i ricercatori hanno mappato il fondale marino con una risoluzione di 1,2 metri (~4 piedi) e hanno identificato oltre 600 camini di sfiato con alcuni alti fino a 25 metri (80 piedi). Sono ricche di vita e sono state catalogate più di 700 specie. La maggior parte di loro non vive in nessun altro habitat. Rappresentano un intero ecosistema isolato dal sole e la loro scoperta ha rivoluzionato le idee su dove e come potrebbe esistere la vita. L'energia per sostenere la vita non veniva dal sole. Stava salendo dall'interno della terra.



Qui si nascondeva uno dei più grandi segreti dei mari profondi: la chemiosintesi, un'alternativa oscura alla fotosintesi, effettuata in assenza di luce dai microbi che sopravvivono grazie al metano e all'idrogeno solforato che fuoriescono dalle bocche. Questa scoperta ha portato a una rivoluzione nel modo di pensare alla vita non solo sulla Terra ma altrove nel sistema solare.



Fino al 1977, gli scienziati credevano che tutta la vita sulla Terra dipendesse in qualche modo dalla luce solare per produrre energia. La scoperta della chemiosintesi ha mostrato che la vita potrebbe prosperare indipendentemente dal Sole. Improvvisamente, gli scienziati hanno avuto un esempio terrestre di come la vita potrebbe sopravvivere sui mondi oceanici del Sistema Solare esterno, come la luna di Giove Europa, o la luna di Saturno Encelado, che si pensa ospitassero bocche idrotermali negli oceani di acqua liquida sotto le loro superfici ghiacciate.



Un'origine della vita sul fondale marino. Nei suoi primi miliardi di anni la Terra è stata costantemente bombardata da meteoriti che avrebbero distrutto ogni forma di vita incipiente. Durante quei primi tempi, il fondo marino potrebbe essere stato il luogo più sicuro per l'emergere di esseri viventi poiché qualsiasi vita formata vicino alle bocche con gli ingredienti necessari per creare gli elementi costitutivi della vita sarebbe stata protetta da 2 km o più di acqua di mare sopra.



Supporto genetico: L'ultimo antenato comune di tutti gli esseri viventi (LUCA - Last Universal Common Ancestor). Uno studio filogenetico dell'albero genetico della vita rivela le relazioni genetiche e la storia evolutiva degli organismi. Circa 4 miliardi di anni fa esisteva un microbo chiamato LUCA. Questo piccolo microbo è stato l'inizio di una lunga stirpe che racchiude tutta la vita sulla Terra. Se tracciamo l'albero della vita abbastanza indietro nel tempo, scopriamo che siamo tutti imparentati con LUCA.



La prova più forte a sostegno dello scenario delle bocche idrotermali per l'origine della vita proviene da un'analisi di 6 milioni di geni codificanti proteine ​​in batteri e archaea che mostrano che 355 sono collegati a LUCA e quei 355 geni ci dicono che LUCA viveva in bocche idrotermali, usava l'idrogeno molecolare come una fonte di energia e conteneva un gene per produrre uno speciale enzima che si trova oggi negli organismi (estremofili) che vivono in ambienti ad alta temperatura.



Le prime prove di vita provengono da microfossili trovati nei resti di un antico sfiato idrotermale marino che potrebbe avere fino a 4,28 miliardi di anni. Questi più antichi segni di vita sulla Terra sono minuscoli tubi ricchi di ferro che sono sorprendentemente simili alle strutture prodotte da microbi che vivono intorno alle bocche idrotermali sottomarine. Presumibilmente, la vita potrebbe essere esistita anche prima. LUCA non è l'origine della vita. L'arrivo di LUCA e la sua evoluzione in archaea e batteri potrebbero essere avvenuti in qualsiasi momento tra 2 e 4 miliardi di anni fa. I microfossili supportano l'idea che i quartieri intorno alle bocche sommerse siano i luoghi principali in cui la vita può emergere, sia su questo pianeta, sia sul fondali marini di lune ghiacciate, o altrove nell'universo.



Implicazioni astrobiologiche: le bocche idrotermali che ospitavano LUCA risultano essere notevolmente comuni nel nostro sistema solare. Tutto ciò che serve è roccia, acqua e calore geochimico. Lune con nuclei di roccia circondati da vasti oceani globali d'acqua, sormontati da una spessa crosta di ghiaccio d'acqua, popolano il sistema solare esterno. Il fatto che il Sole non penetri attraverso il soffitto di ghiaccio non ha importanza - LUCA non aveva nemmeno bisogno della luce solare.



Studiando i microbi nei sistemi idrotermali sulla Terra, gli scienziati stanno imparando come la vita può svilupparsi e sopravvivere in ambienti estremi su altri corpi planetari. I veicoli, gli strumenti, i sensori e le tecniche in fase di sviluppo verranno utilizzati per cercare la vita in altre parti dell’universo.



************** IN ENGLISH *************



The Birthplace Of Life On Earth? The origin of life on Earth may have been in deep-sea hydrothermal vents rather than shallow pools on land.



Oregon — 480 km (298 mi) west of the Oregon coast is a large underwater volcano called Axial Seamount, one of the the most active in the world and a part of the Endeavour vent field … the most active volcanic site in the North Pacific Ocean. The seafloor is ripping apart. Heated by molten rock called magma, searing hot liquids within the surrounding bedrock emerge from the seafloor in the form of underwater geysers known as hydrothermal vents.



Oceanic hydrothermal vents aren't just interesting from a geological perspective, these extreme environments may have played a fundamental role in the creation of microbial life on Earth.



In the late 1960s PlateTectonics and seafloor spreading provided a unifying theory able to explain Earth’s dynamics, earthquakes and the reshaping of continents and mountains. It also suggested the idea of sea-floor hot springs that we now call hydrothermal vents. However, until 1977 no human had ever seen hydrothermal vents on the seafloor, nor could they prove they really existed.



In 1977, scientists made a stunning discovery in the dark waters at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean. A team of researchers traced spikes in water temperature around a mid-ocean ridge known as the Galapagos Rift off the coast of Ecuador, South America. The deep ocean submersible "Alvin" was deployed and provided views of a previously unknown ecosystem. Bubbling chimneys and caldrons of energy, erupted with plumes of dark ‘smoke’ and were surrounded by diverse communities of organisms large and small. “Isn’t the deep ocean supposed to be like a desert?” asked geologist Jack Corliss, using an acoustic telephone from 2.4 km (1.5 miles) down … "well, there’s all these animals down here."



Since then, more than 650 hydrothermal vent fields have been located, each containing hundreds of individual vent chimneys. Since the 1980s, scientists have been studying the Endeavour vent field off the coast of Oregon and Washington. In 2020, using an autonomous underwater vehicle, researchers mapped the seabed to a resolution of 1.2 meter (~4 feet) and identified over 600 vent chimneys with some up to 25 meters (80 feet) tall. They are rich with life and more than 700 species have been cataloged. Most of them live in no other habitat. They represent an entire eco system cut off from the sun, and their discovery revolutionized ideas about where and how life could exist. The energy to sustain life was not coming down from the sun. It was coming up from the interior of the earth.



Here was hiding one of the deep seas’s greatest secrets: Chemosynthesis, a dark alternative to photosynthesis, carried out in the absence of light by microbes that survive on the methane and hydrogen sulfide pouring from the vents. This discovery led to a revolution in thinking about life not only on Earth but elsewhere in the solar system.



Until 1977, scientists believed that all life on Earth was in some way dependent upon sunlight for energy. The discovery of chemosynthesis showed that life could thrive independent of the Sun. Suddenly, scientists had an Earthly example of how life might survive on ocean worlds in the outer Solar System, such as Jupiter’s moon Europa, or Saturn’s moon Enceladus that are thought to harbor hydrothermal vents in oceans of liquid water beneath their icy surfaces.



A Seafloor Origin of Life. In its first several billion years Earth was constantly bombarded by meteorites that would destroy any incipient life. During those early times, the seafloor may have been the safest place for living things to emerge since any life formed near the vents having the necessary ingredients to create the building blocks of life would be protected by 2 km or more of sea water above.



Genetic support: The Last Common Ancestor of All Living Things (LUCA). A phylogenetic study of the genetic tree of life reveals genetic relationships and evolutionary history of organisms. About 4 billion years ago there was a microbe called LUCA. This little microbe was the beginning of a long lineage that encapsulates all life on Earth. If we trace the tree of life back far enough in time we find we are all related to LUCA.



The strongest evidence supporting the hydrothermal vent scenario for the origin of life comes from an analysis of 6 million protein coding genes in bacteria and archaea showing 355 are linked to LUCA and those 355 genes tell us that LUCA lived in hydrothermal vents, used molecular hydrogen as an energy source, and contained a gene for making a special enzyme found today in organisms (extremophiles) living in high temperature environments.



The earliest evidence of life comes from microfossils found in the remains of an ancient marine hydrothermal vent that could be up to 4.28 billion years old. These oldest signs of life on Earth are tiny iron-rich tubes that are strikingly similar to the structures produced by microbes that live around underwater hydrothermal vents. Presumably, life may have existed even earlier. LUCA is not the origin of life. The arrival of LUCA and its evolution into archaea and bacteria could have occurred anywhere between 2 and 4 billion years ago. Microfossils support the idea that neighborhoods around submerged vents are the primary places where life can emerge, whether on this planet, on the seabed of frozen moons, or elsewhere in the universe.

Astrobiological implications: Hydrothermal vents that were home to LUCA turn out to be remarkably common within our solar system. All that's needed is rock, water and geochemical heat. Moons with cores of rock surrounded by vast global oceans of water, topped by a thick crust of water-ice populate the outer solar system. The fact that the Sun does not penetrate through the ice ceiling does not matter - LUCA had no need for sunlight either.



By studying microbes in hydrothermal systems on Earth, scientists are learning how life may develop and survive in extreme environments on other planetary bodies. The vehicles, tools, sensors, and techniques being developed will be used to search for life elsewhere in the universe.