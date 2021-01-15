Vita su Marte? La ricerca continua

USA - Marte è in grado di sostenere la vita ora o potrebbe averlo fatto in un lontano passato? Potrebbe essere colonizzato dagli umani? Tre missioni attualmente in corso sul Pianeta Rosso si distinguono dal travagliato anno della pandemia COVID-19 e cercano di fornire risposte scientifiche ad antiche domande.



In questo momento, mentre leggi questo, tre veicoli spaziali robotici provenienti dalla Terra stanno correndo verso il Pianeta Rosso a 84.237 km / h. Si prevede che raggiungano la loro destinazione nel febbraio 2021 dopo un viaggio di sette mesi lungo 470 milioni di km. Più di ogni altro pianeta, Marte è stato a lungo nell'immaginazione una possibile dimora per la vita aliena. Nel 1672 Christiaan Huygens fu il primo a segnalare le calotte polari che cambiano stagionalmente che hanno portato alla speculazione che Marte potrebbe essere abitato. Nel 1878 l'astronomo italiano Giovanni Schiaparelli annunciò di aver osservato linee rette sulla superficie che chiamava "canali", il che portò molti scienziati e scrittori a supporre che i canali fossero corsi d'acqua artificiali costruiti da esseri intelligenti.



Quindi il primo veicolo spaziale robotico a visitare Marte, il Mariner 4 della NASA, volò vicino al pianeta nel 1965 scattando fotografie della superficie che pose definitivamente fine a tali speculazioni stravaganti. Sembrava un mondo morto e desolato coperto di crateri. Tuttavia, lo sviluppo della nostra conoscenza della vita in condizioni estreme sulla Terra, insieme a una crescente comprensione dell'ambiente marziano fornito dai successivi lander robotici e rover sulla superficie, ha rafforzato la convinzione che sia probabile che qualche forma di vita sia esistita su Marte. Poiché l'acqua è un prerequisito per la vita, ha dominato la questione se la vita potesse esistere su Marte.



Ora è chiaro che una volta l'acqua liquida esisteva su Marte, ma mancano ancora prove inequivocabili della vita. La ricerca di acqua liquida nel sottosuolo preservata e una gamma più ampia di fattori come la presenza dei nutrienti critici Azoto e Carbonio è al centro delle ultime missioni. Nel luglio 2020, tre paesi hanno approfittato della finestra di lancio di Marte che si verifica ogni 26 mesi quando la Terra e Marte sono allineati sullo stesso lato del Sole, in orbita a una distanza relativamente ravvicinata l'uno dall'altro, fornendo una rotta più efficiente in termini di consumo di carburante:



1) L'orbiter della missione su Marte degli Emirati Arabi Uniti (EAU) denominato "Al-Amal" (Hope o Speranza) è stato lanciato il 19 luglio 2020 con arrivo previsto il 9 febbraio 2021



2) Il rover "Tianwen-1" della China National Space Administration (CSNA) è stato lanciato il 23 luglio 2020 e dovrebbe entrare nell'orbita di Marte a metà febbraio 2021 con un atterraggio a maggio.



3) Il rover su Marte della NASA statunitense "Perseverance" è stato lanciato il 30 luglio 2020 con atterraggio su Marte previsto per il 18 febbraio 2021.



L'orbiter degli Emirati Arabi Uniti Mars Mission studierà l'atmosfera marziana mentre i due rover sono diretti verso parti di Marte mai esplorate prima. L'orbiter degli Emirati Arabi Uniti sarà la prima missione interplanetaria di qualsiasi nazione araba e fornirà il primo quadro planetario del clima marziano e dei modelli meteorologici nel corso di giorni e anni e del suo rapporto con il clima antico. La caccia alla vita si basa sul presupposto che miliardi di anni fa Marte aveva molto ossigeno ed era più caldo e umido. Comprendere l'atmosfera oggi può aiutare i ricercatori a capire come l'antico Marte possa aver avuto un passato vitale.



La missione cinese su Marte si basa sui suoi successi di esplorazione lunare in uno dei suoi sforzi più sofisticati, tentando di completare l'orbita, l'atterraggio e il vagabondaggio in un'unica missione. Include sia un orbiter che un rover delle dimensioni di un piccolo golf cart. Questa sarà la sonda spaziale più profonda della Cina e cercherà la presenza di un campo di ghiaccio d'acqua sotterraneo e segni di vita, oltre a studiare le strutture interne, i campi magnetici e l'ambiente sotterraneo di Marte.



Il rover Perseverance della NASA è il suo quinto e più capace rover fino ad oggi, fornendo il primo passo in un programma pluriennale Mars Sample Return. L'obiettivo è studiare l'abitabilità e cercare prove della vita passata su Marte raccogliendo una serie di suolo e rocce da estrarre e immagazzinare in tubi di titanio per essere lasciati sulla superficie di Marte fino a quando i campioni non possono essere raccolti e riportati sulla Terra. In caso di successo, questo fornirà i primi campioni in assoluto da Marte da riportare sulla Terra.



Perseverance rover darà agli scienziati la migliore possibilità di sapere se la vita è mai sorta su Marte e se raccoglie i giusti tipi di roccia, i laboratori sulla Terra potrebbero essere in grado di trovare "firme" o segni biologici della vita marziana. Non è chiaro se queste missioni avranno successo. La tensione e l'attesa sono alte. Marte è un cimitero di veicoli spaziali falliti. Il sessanta per cento delle 50 missioni che hanno sfruttato 27 finestre di lancio hanno fallito ... ma se queste tre ce la fanno, riscriveranno sostanzialmente la nostra comprensione scientifica del pianeta e della vita aliena.



Discuterò in seguito quello che la NASA chiama i "sette minuti di terrore" o la fase di entrata, discesa e atterraggio del prossimo arrivo del rover "Perseverance" della NASA su Marte. Continua …



*************** In ENGLISH ****************



Life on Mars? The search continues



Is Mars capable of supporting life now or could it have in the distant past? Might it be colonized by humans? Three missions currently underway to the Red Planet stand apart from the troubled year of the COVID-19 pandemic and political turmoil and seek to provide scientific answers to ancient questions. Right now, as you read this, three robotic spacecraft from Earth are racing towards the Red Planet at 84,237 kph. They are expected to reach their destination in February 2021 after a seven month journey traversing 470 million km.



More than any other planet, Mars has long figured in the imagination as a possible abode for alien life. In 1672 Christiaan Huygens was first to report seasonally changing polar ice caps that led to speculation Mars might be inhabited. In 1878 The Italian astronomer Giovanni Schiaparelli announced he had observed straight lines on the surface he called “canali” which led many scientists and writers to conjecture the canals were artificial waterways built by intelligent beings.



Then the first robotic spacecraft to visit Mars, NASA’s Mariner 4, flew by the planet in 1965 taking photographs of the surface that decisively ended such extravagant speculation. It appeared to be a dead, desolate world covered with craters. However, the development of our knowledge of life under extreme conditions on Earth, coupled with a growing understanding of the Martian environment furnished by later robotic landers and rovers on the surface, has strengthened the conviction that some form of life is likely to have existed on Mars.



Because water is a prerequisite for life, it has dominated the issue of whether life could exist on Mars. It is now clear that liquid water did once exist on Mars, but unequivocal evidence for life is still missing. The search for preserved subsurface liquid water as well as a wider range of factors such as the presence of the critical nutrients Nitrogen and Carbon is the focus of the latest missions.



In July 2020, three countries took advantage of the Mars launch window which happens every 26 months when Earth and Mars are aligned on the same side of the Sun, orbiting at a relatively close distance from each other providing a most fuel efficient route:



1. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Mars Mission orbiter named “Al-Amal” (Hope or Speranza) launched 19 July 2020 expected arrival 9 February 2021



2. The China National Space Administration (CSNA) rover “Tianwen-1” (heavenly questions) launched 23 July 2020 and expected to enter Mars orbit mid February 2021 with a landing in May.



3. The United States NASA Mars rover “Perseverance” launched 30 July 2020 with a Mars landing expected 18 February 2021



The UAE Mars Mission orbiter will study the Martian atmosphere while the two rovers are headed towards never before explored parts of Mars. The UAE orbiter will be the first interplanetary mission by any Arab nation and will provide the first planet-wide picture of Martian climate and weather patterns over days and years and its relationship to ancient climate.The hunt for life relies on the assumption that billions of years ago Mars had plenty of oxygen and was warmer and wetter. Understanding the atmosphere today can help researchers understand how ancient Mars may have had a life-giving past.



China's Mars Mission is building on its lunar exploration successes in one of its most sophisticated endeavors yet, attempting to complete orbiting, landing and roving in one mission. It includes both an orbiter and a rover the size of a small golf cart. This will be China’s deepest probe into space and will search for the presence of a subsurface water ice field and signs of life as well as studying the internal structures, magnetic fields and subsurface environment of Mars.



The NASA Perseverance rover is its fifth and most capable rover to date providing the first step in a multi year Mars Sample Return program. The goal is to study habitability and search for evidence of past life on Mars while collecting a set of soil and rocks to be extracted and stored in titanium tubes to be left on the surface of Mars until the samples can be picked up and returned to Earth. If successful, this will provide the first ever samples from Mars to be flown back to Earth. Perseverance will give scientists the best chance yet to learn whether life ever arose on Mars and if it collects the right kinds of rock, laboratories back on Earth might be able to find "signatures" or biological signs of Martian life.



It is uncertain if these missions will succeed. Tension and anticipation are high. Mars is a graveyard of failed spacecraft. Sixty per cent of the 50 missions that have exploited 27 launch windows have failed … but if these three make it, they will substantially rewrite our scientific understanding of the planet and alien life.



I will discuss next what NASA calls the "seven minutes of terror” or the Entry, Descent and Landing phase of the upcoming arrival of NASA's “Perseverance" rover at Mars. To be continued ...

