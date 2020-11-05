Alcune riflessioni sul giorno post-elettorale USA, 4 novembre 2020. I voti sono ancora in fase di conteggio. In questo momento i risultati delle elezioni presidenziali rimangono troppo vicini per definire un vincitore, ma ciò che è molto, molto chiaro è che gli Stati Uniti sono una nazione profondamente divisa.



I cittadini si sono riversati a votare con numeri che non si vedono qui da un secolo. E questa corsa è stata salutata positivamente. Si sperava che un'affluenza così elevata si sarebbe tradotta in un chiaro ripudio di Trump e le sue politiche. Sfortunatamente, non si è verificata l'ipotesi. Trump o Biden, repubblicano o democratico, conservatore o liberale: il fatto è che noi come paese abbiamo visioni molto diverse, in gran parte incompatibili per il nostro futuro. Non più "E pluribus unum", un motto tradizionale degli Stati Uniti: siamo divisi in gruppi che vivono nelle nostre bolle intellettuali, che non riescono a coesistere, che non riescono a comunicare.



Questa divisione non è di buon auspicio per il futuro delle sfide della nostra nazione. La salute pubblica, per esempio. Le interviste post-elettorali mostrano che ampi segmenti della popolazione sembrano essere ampiamente persuasi dall'affermazione di Trump che gli scienziati sono idioti e che dobbiamo essere liberati da blocchi e da qualsiasi requisito per indossare maschere. Quindi, indipendentemente dall'eventuale vincitore della presidenza, i tentativi di rallentare la diffusione del virus COVID-19 saranno ostacolati, con morti ben oltre i 233.000 che abbiamo già conteggiato. Questa è una delle tristi lezioni apprese finora.



Oltre alle elezioni presidenziali e congressuali, sono state affrontate altre questioni e diversi stati in tutto il paese hanno visto un allentamento delle leggi sulla droga, come la legalizzazione della marijuana e la depenalizzazione dei reati connessi. L'Oregon ha votato per legalizzare la psilocibina, il principio attivo di alcuni funghi allucinogeni (funghi magici) da utilizzare nei trattamenti di salute mentale in condizioni controllate. Ad esempio, il trattamento del disturbo da stress post-traumatico o “PTSD" che è descritto dall'Istituto Nazionale di Salute Mentale come un disturbo che alcune persone sviluppano dopo aver vissuto un evento scioccante, spaventoso o pericoloso. Io stesso potrei dover sottopormi a una terapia con "funghi magici" per il mio disturbo da stress post Trump.



E pluribus unum (Out of many, one)?

Some thoughts on post election day USA, 4 November 2020. Votes are still being counted. At this time the presidential election results remain too close to call a winner but what is very, very clear is that the United States is a deeply divided nation. Citizens turned out to vote at levels not seen here in a century. That was hailed as a good thing. It was hoped that such a high turnout would result in a clear preference for either repudiating Trump and his policies or validating them.



Unfortunately, neither has occurred and regardless of the winner, Trump or Biden, Republican or Democrat, conservative or liberal, the fact remains that we as a country have very different, largely incompatible visions for our future. No longer 'E pluribus unum' (out of many, one), a traditional motto of the United States, we are instead splintered into groups living in our own intellectual bubbles, failing to cohere, failing to communicate.



This division does not bode well for the future of our nation’s challenges. Public health, for example. Post election interviews show that large segments of the population seem to be largely persuaded by Trump’s saying that scientists are idiots and we must be liberated from lockdowns and any requirements for wearing masks. So, regardless of the eventual winner of the presidency, attempts to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus will be resisted, resulting in deaths well beyond the 233,000 we have already experienced. That is one of the sad lessons learned from this election.



Beyond the presidential and congressional elections, there were other issues addressed and several states around the country have seen an easing of drug laws, such as legalizing marijuana and decriminalization of drug possession. Oregon voted to legalize psilocybin, the active ingredient in some hallucinogenic mushrooms (magic mushrooms) for use in mental health treatments under controlled conditions. For example, treating PTSD or Post Traumatic Stress Disorder which is described by the National Institute of Mental Health as a disorder some people develop after experiencing a shocking, scary, or dangerous event. I myself may have to undergo “magic mushroom” therapy for my Post Trump Stress Disorder.