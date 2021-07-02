Un aggiornamento: "Un caldo da record" si traduce in una tragedia della crisi climatica

NORD AMERICA - Giovedì, 1 luglio 2021, ho riportato su questo giornale di una micidiale "cupola di calore" che era scesa su milioni di persone nel nord-ovest del Pacifico. In particolare ho citato la città di Lytton, nella Columbia Britannica, che ha battuto il suo record di temperatura per il terzo giorno consecutivo martedì 29 giugno quando ha raggiunto i 49,6 C (121,3 F), la temperatura più alta mai misurata in Canada. A partire da domenica 27 giugno, Lytton aveva ottenuto il dubbio onore di essere uno dei luoghi più caldi della Terra. Lunedì la temperatura è aumentata ancora di più, raggiungendo i 47,9 C (118 F) e martedì aveva raggiunto i 49,6 C (121 F) come riportato in precedenza.



Lytton si trova a nord fino a Londra, a circa 50 gradi di latitudine nord, e non dovrebbe mai sperimentare questo livello di temperatura. Dopo aver sopportato tre giorni di caldo torrido e soffocante, mercoledì 30 giugno, l'Heat Dome ha iniziato a spostarsi lentamente verso est e i residenti credevano che il peggio potesse essere passato.



Poi colpì ... La gente vide un denso fumo nero riempire la valle. Un incendio, alimentato da forti venti, ha dilaniato il paese pochi minuti dopo essere stato individuato per la prima volta e nel giro di poche ore gli edifici sono stati consumati dalle fiamme, ridotti in cenere.



Si muoveva così velocemente che le persone non avevano tempo per prepararsi e potevano solo saltare sui loro veicoli, allontanandosi, correndo per fuggire. La comunità ha perso tutto... La città era sparita!



Come ho detto in precedenza, il caldo estremo, un evento meteorologico mortale guidato dal cambiamento climatico, è una minaccia silenziosa che ci sta perseguitando in questo momento e quando arriva uccide. Mercoledì la provincia della Columbia Britannica non solo ha perso la città di Lytton a causa del fuoco, ma purtroppo 486 morti improvvise nella provincia sono state attribuite a questo straziante incontro con un'ondata di caldo dovuta al riscaldamento climatico.



Nel mio stato dell'Oregon, a causa dell'evento di calore senza precedenti che ci ha ricoperti, 63 persone sono morte per ipertermia (una temperatura corporea anormalmente alta causata dalla sua incapacità di affrontare il calore dell'ambiente). La maggior parte si trovava nella contea che contiene la città di Portland che aveva sperimentato le temperature più alte mai registrate, 46,7 C (116 F). In confronto, ci sono stati solo 12 decessi per ipertermia nell'intero stato nei due anni tra il 2017 e il 2019.



Per ripetere ciò che ho scritto in precedenza, questa ondata di caldo nel nord-ovest del Pacifico ci mostra quanto siamo veramente impreparati. Il fatto è che questo è rappresentativo del pericolo che il mondo sta affrontando ignorando la nostra crisi climatica. Le persone che continuano a negare la minaccia rappresentata dall'aumento delle temperature mondiali sono, per usare un eufemismo, semplicemente sbagliate e prego che tutti noi ci svegliamo di fronte al pericolo e agiamo insieme per mitigare la nostra crisi climatica in tutto il mondo.



************************ IN ENGLISH *******************



An Update —“A Record Shattering Heat” results in a climate crisis tragedy



The deadly ‘heat dome’ that hovered over the Pacific Northwest drove temperatures 28 C (50 F) degrees above average and resulted in the small Town of Lytton, British Columbia being burnt to the ground … just after setting records for the highest temperatures ever measured anywhere in Canada.The town is no more. The reality of climate driven heat seems abstract until it happens to you. Nowhere, no place, is exempt. The world must confront its climate crisis.



Thursday, 1 July 2021, I reported in this newspaper on a deadly ‘heat dome’ that had descended on millions of people in the Pacific Northwest. In particular I mentioned the town of Lytton, British Columbia that broke its temperature record for the third straight day on Tuesday, 29 June when it reached 49.6 C (121.3 F), the highest temperature ever measured anywhere in Canada. Beginning Sunday, 27 June, Lytton had achieved the dubious honor of being one of the hottest places on Earth. On Monday the temperature increased even more, reaching 47.9 C (118 F) and on Tuesday, it had reached 49.6 C (121 F) as I previously reported.



Lytton is as far north as London, about 50 deg North latitude, and should never experience this level of temperature. After enduring three days of blistering, suffocating heat, on Wednesday, 30 June, the Heat Dome began to slowly move Eastward and the residents believed the worst might be over.



Then it struck … People saw thick black smoke filling the valley. A wildfire, fanned by strong winds, tore through the town only minutes after first being spotted and within a few hours the buildings were consumed by the flames, reduced to ash.



It was moving so fast people had no time to prepare and could only jump into their vehicles, driving away, rushing to escape. The community lost everything … The town was gone!



As I mentioned previously, extreme heat, a deadly weather event driven by climate change, is a silent threat that is stalking us right now and when it arrives it kills. On Wednesday the province of British Columbia not only lost the town of Lytton to fire, but sadly, 486 sudden deaths in the provence were attributed to this wrenching encounter with a warming climate driven heat wave.



In my own state of Oregon, due to the unprecedented heat event that blanketed us, 63 people died from hyperthermia (an abnormally high body temperature caused by its inability to deal with the environment’s heat). The majority were in the county that contains the city of Portland that had experienced the highest temperatures it had ever recorded, 46.7 C (116 F). In comparison, there were only 12 deaths from hyperthermia in the entire state in the two years between 2017 and 2019.



To repeat what I wrote previously, this heat wave in the Pacific Northwest shows us how truly unprepared we are.The fact is that this is representative of the danger the world is facing by ignoring our climate crisis. People who continue to deny the threat posed by increasing world temperatures are, to put it mildly, just wrong and I pray we all wake up to the danger and act together to mitigate our climate crisis world wide.

