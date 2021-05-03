Tsikhanouskaya thanks Italy for support

Exiled Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya on Thursday thanked Italy for its support after meeting foreign minister Luigi Di Maio at the foreign ministry in Rome.

"I am thankful to foreign minister @luigidimaio for such warm reception in Rome," Tsikhanouskaya tweeted. "We discussed our bilateral relations and how Italy can help in solving the Belarus crisis. I am grateful that Italy stands with Belarusians pursuing freedom and democracy," the tweet added.

Tsikhanouskaya also held talks in Rome with lower house of parliament speaker Roberto Fico and briefed the foreign affairs committee on the situation in Belarus since the disputed re-election of authoritarian Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko last August.