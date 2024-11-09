Trump vince, la democrazia perde

Il mio paese ha fatto una scelta pericolosa. Gli elettori americani hanno scelto di riportare Donald Trump alla Casa Bianca, mettendo la nostra nazione su una rotta precaria che nessuno può prevedere appieno. Stiamo percorrendo un percorso autocratico? Un demagogo fascista che fa appello alle emozioni, alle passioni e ai pregiudizi delle persone con bugie e distorsioni è stato eletto presidente. Di nuovo! Sotto il futuro presidente degli Stati Uniti Donald Trump e il suo vicepresidente, JD Vance, la democrazia sarà nuovamente messa alla prova e il nostro governo virerà bruscamente a destra.

Questa seconda presidenza Trump è un invito aperto al caos. Trump ha sempre venerato il potere e lo status per il loro stesso bene, il dominio sulle donne e l'ostilità verso le minoranze. Si è sempre definito il più duro, il migliore, il più forte, il più, il vincitore. È un uomo che ha già dimostrato di essere più interessato a se stesso che alla nazione, più devoto al proprio ingrandimento che alla Costituzione. Ora c'è un movimento fascista con un vero potere negli Stati Uniti. È avvolto in una bandiera. E porta una croce. Ancora una volta controllerà i codici nucleari del paese e con essi il destino di tutta l'umanità.

Ora dovremmo essere cauti nei confronti di un'amministrazione Trump in arrivo che probabilmente darà la massima priorità all'accumulo di potere incontrollato e alla punizione dei suoi nemici percepiti, entrambe cose che Trump ha ripetutamente giurato di fare... Il presidente eletto ha promesso di circondarsi nel suo secondo mandato di facilitatori pronti a giurargli lealtà, che saranno disposti a fare tutto ciò che lui comanda. I fondatori di questo paese hanno riconosciuto la possibilità che un giorno gli elettori potrebbero eleggere un leader autoritario e hanno scritto delle garanzie nella Costituzione, inclusi i poteri concessi ad altri due rami del governo progettati per essere un freno a un presidente che avrebbe piegato e infranto le leggi per servire i propri fini.

Ma temo che il Congresso e la magistratura non siano all'altezza della minaccia rappresentata da Trump oggi. La retorica e le azioni di Donald Trump nel suo primo mandato da presidente degli Stati Uniti mi lasciano profondamente preoccupato. Il fatto che decine di milioni di persone siano soccombenti alla spazzatura di Trump è estremamente deprimente per me. Lo vedo come una vera e propria aberrazione nella nostra storia, un uomo il cui disprezzo per la democrazia costituzionale lo rende una minaccia unica per la nazione. Durante i miei 89 anni... non c'è stato un giorno in cui mi sono sentito più triste. Sento che questa seconda presidenza di Trump è estremamente pericolosa, non solo per gli Stati Uniti, ma per tutto il mondo.

Trump wins, Democracy loses

During my 89 years ... there has not been a day I have felt sadder. Post 2024 election thoughts from Bend, Oregon, USA Di Richard Brewer My country has made a perilous choice. American voters have made the choice to return Donald Trump to the White House, setting our nation on a precarious course that no one can fully foresee. Are we headed down an autocratic path? A fascist demagogue who appeals to the emotions, passions, and prejudices of the people with lies and distortion has been elected president. Again! Under the Soon-to-be US president Donald Trump and his vice-president, JD Vance democracy will again be put to the test, and our government will veer sharply to the right.

This second Trump presidency is an open invitation to chaos. Trump has always venerated power and status for their own sake, dominance over women and hostility toward minorities. He has always referred to himself as the toughest, the best, the strongest, the most, the winner. He is a man who has already shown himself to be more interested in himself than in the nation, more devoted to his own aggrandizement than to the Constitution. There is now a fascist movement with real power in the U.S. It’s draped in a flag. And it’s carrying a cross. It will once more control the country’s nuclear codes, and with them the fate of all humanity We should now be wary of an incoming Trump administration that is likely to put a top priority on amassing unchecked power and punishing its perceived enemies, both of which Trump has repeatedly vowed to do … The president- elect has promised to surround himself in his second term with enablers prepared to pledge loyalty to him, who will be willing to do whatever he commands.

The founders of this country recognized the possibility that voters might someday elect an authoritarian leader and wrote safeguards into the Constitution, including powers granted to two other branches of government designed to be a check on a president who would bend and break laws to serve his own ends. But I fear the congress and the judiciary are not up to the Trump threat posed today. Donald Trump’s rhetoric and actions in his first term as US president leaves me deeply concerned. That tens of millions of people have succumbed to Trump’s garbage is extremely depressing to me. I see him as a genuine aberration in our history — a man whose contempt for constitutional democracy makes him a unique threat to the nation. During my 89 years ... there has not been a day I have felt sadder. I feel this second Trump presidency is extremely dangerous, not just for the United States, but for all the world.