Il telescopio Webb della NASA "Fully Focused" supera le aspettative

credito immagine NASA/ESA



USA - 16 marzo 2022. La NASA riferisce di aver raggiunto un importante traguardo: "Abbiamo completamente allineato e focalizzato il telescopio su una stella e le prestazioni stanno superando le aspettative". Questo allineamento si riferisce a uno strumento specifico, l'imager primario "Near Infrared Camera" e nelle prossime sei settimane verranno completati ulteriori passaggi di allineamento sui restanti tre pacchetti di strumenti scientifici e verranno corretti eventuali piccoli errori di posizionamento residui.



Il raggiungimento di questo traguardo significa che il team Webb è fiducioso che il suo sistema ottico unico funzioni al meglio possibile e che l'audace design ottico soddisferà i suoi ambiziosi obiettivi scientifici. Webb è il primo telescopio nello spazio a utilizzare uno specchio primario segmentato che è stato ripiegato al momento del lancio e dispiegato nello spazio prima che ogni specchio fosse adattato a frazioni di un capello umano per formare un'unica superficie speculare.



Ciascuno dei 18 segmenti esagonali dello specchio è stato regolato da attuatori motorizzati per modificarne l'orientamento e la curvatura in modo che si comportino come un'unica superficie. Come ha affermato l'ingegnere Webb Marshall Perrin dello Space Telescope Science Institute di Baltimora, nel Maryland, "Abbiamo raggiunto quello che viene chiamato 'allineamento limitato di diffrazione' del telescopio. Le immagini sono messe a fuoco insieme con la massima precisione consentita dalle leggi della fisica”.



Le strutture "a punta" sull'immagine della stella sono una funzione dei segmenti esagonali dello specchio primario che imprimono un debole motivo di diffrazione facendo sembrare le stelle luminose come fiocchi di neve appuntiti, un risultato che sarà distintivo delle immagini Webb. Il fatto che le punte siano così nitide conferma agli ingegneri che gli specchietti sono stati perfettamente allineati.



Il rilascio della prima immagine correttamente focalizzata è fenomenale e l'ingegnere della Nasa Lee Feinberg ha detto ai giornalisti: "Non solo vedi la stella e le punte dalla diffrazione della stella, ma vedi le altre stelle nel campo che sono strettamente focalizzate, proprio come noi aspettarsi, e ogni sorta di struttura interessante sullo sfondo.



Gli ovali di sfondo nell'immagine sono galassie di stelle distanti miliardi di anni luce. Questa era un'immagine di prova e queste immagini ingegneristiche sono nitide come le immagini di Hubble ma hanno una lunghezza d'onda della luce totalmente invisibile a Hubble.



All'inizio di quest'estate, a luglio, Webb inizierà a raccogliere dati e le sue prime immagini scientifiche. A differenza della visione ottica dell'universo di Hubble, Webb si concentrerà sulle lunghezze d'onda dell'infrarosso per penetrare gas e nuvole di polvere per visualizzare oggetti distanti. È progettato per rispondere a domande fondamentali sull'universo con una sensibilità 100 volte superiore al telescopio spaziale Hubble. Il telescopio spaziale più grande, più potente e lontano mai costruito al mondo fornirà una nuova visione dell'universo primordiale e si prevede che farà scoperte che cambieranno per sempre la nostra comprensione dell'origine e dello sviluppo di stelle e galassie, oltre a trasformare la nostra conoscenza di pianeti alieni, sondando le loro atmosfere per segni di abitabilità e vita potenziale.



***************IN ENGLISH ************



NASA Webb Telescope 'Fully Focused' beats expectations

After completion of critical mirror alignment steps Webb’s optical performance exceeds expectations



USA — March 16, 2022. NASA reports achieving a major milestone, “We have fully aligned and focused the telescope on a star and the performance is beating expectations.” This alignment refers to one specific instrument, the “Near Infrared Camera” primary imager and over the next six weeks further alignment steps on the remaining three science instrument packages will be completed and any small residual positioning errors adjusted out.



Achieving this milestone means the Webb team is confident its unique optical system is working as well as possible and that the audacious optical design is going to deliver on its demanding science goals. Webb is the first telescope in space to use a segmented primary mirror that was folded up at launch and unfolded in space before each mirror was adjusted to within fractions of a human hair to form a single mirror surface.



Each of the 18 hexagonal mirror segments were adjusted by motorized actuators to modify their orientation and curvature so that they behave as a single surface. As Webb engineer Marshall Perrin of the Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore, Maryland put it, “We have achieved what is called ‘diffraction limited alignment’ of the telescope. The images are focused together as finely as the laws of physics allow.”



The “spike” structures on the star image are a function of the hexagonal primary mirror segments that imprint a faint diffraction pattern making bright stars look like spiky snowflakes, a result that will be distinctive to Webb images. The fact that the spikes are so crisp confirms to engineers that the mirrors have been perfectly lined up.



Release of the first properly focused image is phenomenal and Nasa engineer Lee Feinberg told reporters, “You not only see the star and spikes from the diffraction of the star, but you see the other stars in the field that are tightly focused, just like we expect, and all sorts of interesting structure in the background.”



The background ovals in the image are galaxies of stars billions of light-years away. This was a test image and these engineering images are as crisp as the Hubble images but are of a wavelength of light that is totally invisible to Hubble.



Early this summer, in July, Webb will begin to collect data and its first science images. Unlike Hubble's optical view of the universe, Webb will focus on infrared wavelengths to penetrate gas and dust clouds to image distant objects. It is designed to answer fundamental questions about the universe with 100 times the sensitivity of the Hubble space telescope. The world's largest, most powerful and far seeing space telescope ever built will provide a new view of the early universe and is expected to make discoveries that will forever change our understanding of the origin and development of stars and galaxies as well as transform our knowledge of alien planets, probing their atmospheres for signs of habitability and potential life.