Il telescopio Webb arriva nella sua casa nello spazio

Credito di illustrazione ESA/NASA



USA — Lunedì 24 gennaio 2022, alle 19:00 GMT (14:00 EST) il James Webb Space Telescope ha completato la sua correzione di rotta finale: un razzo propulsore ha sparato per quasi cinque minuti per inserirlo nell'orbita desiderata a 1,5 milioni di km da Terra. Trenta giorni dopo il lancio, questa spinta di 297 secondi ha aumentato la velocità del veicolo spaziale di 1,6 metri al secondo (3,6 miglia orarie), quanto basta per metterlo in orbita in quello che è noto come il secondo punto di Lagrange (L2). Questo potente telescopio risiederà lì per 20 anni agendo come una macchina del tempo mentre sonda l'universo primordiale, esplorando la nascita delle prime stelle e galassie fuori dall'oscurità e cercando nelle atmosfere di pianeti lontani indizi sulla possibilità della vita oltre la Terra.



In orbita attorno a L2, Webb si trova in una posizione ideale con il Sole, la Terra e la Luna tutti su un lato del telescopio, mantenendo l'ottica e gli strumenti perennemente ombreggiati e consentendogli di vedere quasi metà del cielo in un dato momento mantenendo un contatto continuo con gli scienziati sulla Terra.



Prima di iniziare le sue osservazioni scientifiche ci sarà un processo di cinque mesi di allineamento ottico e calibrazione dello strumento, incluso un periodo di continuo raffreddamento dello strumento per raggiungere una temperatura di esercizio di -233 ºC (-387º F), necessaria se si vuole vedere la debole tracce di luce infrarossa generate da stelle e galassie distanti miliardi di anni luce.



La scorsa settimana, sulla strada per L2, i 18 segmenti esagonali dello specchio sono stati allineati ciascuno a circa un millimetro. Tuttavia, per ottenere la messa a fuoco nitida desiderata, questi segmenti devono ora essere messi a punto. Ogni segmento dello specchio sarà allineato con precisione all'interno di un nanometro, 1/10.000 della larghezza di un capello umano, per assicurarsi che funzionino tutti insieme concentrandosi su un singolo punto come un unico sistema ottico coerente. Questo processo di allineamento in più fasi richiederà diversi mesi per essere completato.



Solo dopo che i processi di raffreddamento, calibrazione e allineamento saranno completati potranno iniziare le normali operazioni scientifiche e solo allora, possibilmente entro giugno, le prime immagini saranno viste dall'umanità. Vale la pena aspettare, avvicinandoci di un passo alla scoperta dei misteri di vecchia data dell'universo.



****************** IN ENGLISH **************



Webb Telescope Arrives At Its Home in Space

Thirty days after launch Webb has completed its final insertion maneuver into its desired orbit 1.5 million km from Earth



USA — On Monday, 24 January 2022, at 19:00 GMT (2 p.m. EST) the James Webb Space Telescope completed its final course correction, a nearly 5 minute thruster rocket burn, to insert it into the desired orbit 1.5 million km from Earth. Thirty days after launch, this 297 second thrust increased the spacecraft’s velocity by 1.6 meters per second (3.6 miles per hour), just enough to place it into orbit at what is known as the second Lagrange point (L2). This powerful telescope will reside there for as long as 20 years acting as a time machine as it probes the early universe, exploring the birth of the first stars and galaxies out of the darkness and searching the atmospheres of far off planets for clues to the possibility of life beyond Earth.



By orbiting L2, Webb is placed at an ideal location with the Sun, Earth and the Moon all on one side of the telescope keeping its optics and instruments perpetually shaded and allowing it to view nearly half the sky at any given moment while maintaining continuous contact with scientists on Earth.



Before beginning its scientific observations there will be a five month process of optics alignment and instrument calibration including a period of continued instrument cool down to reach an operating temperature of - 233 ºC (-387º F) which is necessary if it is to see the faint traces of infrared light generated by stars and galaxies billions of light years away.



Last week, on the way to L2, the 18 hexagonal mirror segments were each aligned to within about a millimeter. However, to achieve its desired sharp focus, those segments must now be fine-tuned. Each mirror segment will be precisely aligned to within a nanometer,1/10,000 of the width of a human hair, to make sure they all function together focusing to a single point as a single coherent optical system. This multistep alignment process will take several months to complete.



Only after the cooling, calibration and alignment processes are completed can normal science operations begin and only then, possibly by June, will the first images be seen by humanity. It will be well worth the wait, bringing us one step closer to uncovering long standing mysteries of the universe.