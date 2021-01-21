FOTO - (credit: NASA / JPL-Caltech) Il rover Nasa Mars Perseverance fa la sua ultima discesa sul Pianeta Rosso.



USA - La Nasa chiama la fase di Entrata, Discesa e Atterraggio di tutte le sue missioni su Marte "sette minuti di terrore". L'imminente atterraggio del rover "Perseverance" della NASA è previsto per il 18 febbraio 2021. Dopo un viaggio di 7 mesi dalla Terra a Marte, viaggiando a una velocità di oltre 80.000 km / h, gli ultimi 7 minuti dall'ingresso atmosferico al touchdown sulla superficie saranno la parte più complessa dell'intera missione.



Un evento che vale la pena aspettare. Il Perseverance Rover della NASA, un veicolo a sei ruote da una tonnellata delle dimensioni di una piccola automobile, dovrebbe attraversare l'atmosfera per atterrare su Marte giovedì 18 febbraio 2021 alle 21:30 CET-Central European Time (12:30 PST) . L'atterraggio è una sfida molto difficile e solo il 40% circa di tutte le missioni inviate su Marte - da qualsiasi agenzia spaziale - hanno avuto successo. Perseverance è solo il quinto rover a tentare un simile atterraggio.



Ora siamo a 51 milioni di km dall'entrare nell'atmosfera marziana dopo aver completato l'89% del viaggio. 33 giorni alla fine, è tempo di considerare la fase di entrata, discesa e atterraggio (EDL) che sta per arrivare.



"Rallenta, vai troppo veloce" un ammonimento da una canzone di Simon & Garfunkel è appropriato per il nostro atterraggio. Immagina di avvicinarti a Marte a 80.000 km / h. Se non fai qualcosa ti mancherà del tutto il pianeta o entrerai nell'atmosfera e brucerai. Quindi allaccia le cinture di sicurezza e preparati per l'entrata, la discesa e l'atterraggio.



Effettuare aggiustamenti per la correzione della traiettoria: 8,6 giorni prima di raggiungere l'atmosfera del pianeta, vengono utilizzati diversi lanci di razzi sia per rallentare che per regolare la direzione di avvicinamento. Un altro aggiustamento verrà effettuato 2,6 giorni prima dell'atterraggio e di nuovo 9 ore prima dello sbarco. L'obiettivo è rallentare gradualmente da una velocità di crociera di 80.000 km / h a una velocità di ingresso atmosferica più gestibile di 20.000 km / h rispetto al pianeta.



Per raggiungere la superficie è necessario prima sopravvivere all'Entrata nell'atmosfera, poi alla Discesa attraverso l'atmosfera e infine, si spera, ad un Atterraggio morbido sul bersaglio: il cratere Jezero largo 45 km vicino all'equatore marziano. Il trucco sta nel passare da 20.000 km/h (12.000 mph) a zero in sicurezza in sette minuti e trovare comunque l'area target sulla superficie. Un compito molto impegnativo che deve essere svolto in modo autonomo, tutto da solo, senza l'aiuto dei controllori sulla Terra a causa del ritardo dei segnali per raggiungere il velivolo. A causa della grande distanza coinvolta ci vogliono 11 minuti alla velocità della luce per ricevere la notizia che la navicella è entrata nell'atmosfera. Infatti, quando sulla Terra apprendiamo che è entrato nell'atmosfera, è già a terra, o è atterrato con successo in un atterraggio morbido, o si è schiantato e bruciato.



La NASA ci ha fornito la cronologia della missione e una discussione di ogni fase dall'ingresso al touchdown, quindi di seguito riassumerò brevemente una parte di ciò che ci si aspetta in previsione dell'effettivo touchdown del 18 febbraio.



I preparativi finali vengono effettuati 10 minuti prima di entrare nell'atmosfera e prevedono la rimozione dell'alloggiamento per i pannelli solari, le radio e i serbatoi di carburante che sono stati utilizzati durante il volo Terra-Marte ma non sono più necessari. Rimangono solo lo scudo termico protettivo e l'aeroshell che contiene il rover e la sua fase di discesa per affrontare il viaggio in superficie. Piccoli razzi propulsori riorientano il veicolo per assicurarsi che lo scudo termico sia rivolto in avanti per ciò che verrà dopo.



Lo scudo termico aiuta a rallentare il veicolo spaziale fino a meno di 1.600 kmh (1.000 mph) utilizzando la resistenza o la forza ritardante (trascinamento) generata mentre si immerge direttamente nella sottile atmosfera marziana. La temperatura dello scudo termico esterno si riscalda rapidamente a causa dell'attrito fino a circa 2.370 gradi F (1.300 gradi Celsius) ma il rover all'interno rimane una temperatura ambiente confortevole. La stessa tecnica è stata utilizzata dal curioso rover nel 2012 ma una discesa così ad alta velocità è ancora un compito impegnativo e difficile.



A una velocità inferiore a 1.600 km / h (1.000 mph) è sicuro attivare il paracadute e quindi la distanza, circa 11 km (7 miglia), dall'obiettivo di atterraggio viene calcolata per determinare il tempo esatto per lo schieramento. Venti secondi dopo il lancio del paracadute, lo scudo termico si abbassa esponendo il rover all'atmosfera marziana per la prima volta e le sue telecamere e gli strumenti si agganciano al terreno in rapido avvicinamento. Una nuova tecnica consente a una speciale telecamera di identificare le caratteristiche sulla superficie da confrontare con una mappa di bordo per determinare il luogo più sicuro in cui atterrare.



Il paracadute può solo rallentare la discesa a circa 320 km/h (200 mph), quindi per rallentare ulteriormente, il Perseverance si libera dal paracadute e percorre il resto della discesa usando i razzi. Questa è la funzione dello stadio di discesa a razzo. A circa 2.100 metri (6.900 piedi) dalla superficie vengono sparati i razzi che rallentano la discesa a circa 2,7 km / h (1,7 mph).



Circa 12 secondi prima dell'atterraggio, a 20 metri (66 piedi) dalla superficie, il rover viene calato su un set di cavi, chiamato skycrane, e quando il rover rileva che le sue ruote hanno toccato il suolo, recide i cavi e libera il fase di discesa per decollare e fare un atterraggio incontrollato a distanza di sicurezza. In questo modo Perseverance Rover arriva sulla superficie di Marte pronto per iniziare la sua missione.



Un elicottero sperimentale su Marte chiamato "Ingenuity" ... Oltre alla ricerca della vita, Perseverance, il veicolo più sofisticato mai inviato sulla superficie marziana include un piccolo elicottero da 1,8 kg (4 libbre). Dopo l'atterraggio con successo, il rover rilascerà il drone "Ingenuity" che è legato alla sua pancia. Il primo nel suo genere, è un progetto dimostrativo tecnologico volto a testare la capacità di volare nell'aria rarefatta di Marte.



Dopo il rilascio, il rover si allontana e guarda con una cinepresa mentre al drone viene ordinato di far girare i suoi rotori a circa 2.400 giri / min, molte volte più velocemente degli elicotteri sulla Terra, al fine di ottenere qualsiasi sollevamento in un'atmosfera meno densa del 99%. che sulla Terra. Questa sarà la prima volta che verrà effettuato un volo su un pianeta alieno. Sarà sotto il controllo del rover e delle telecamere a bordo del drone che riporta al rover le immagini in tempo reale del terreno sorvolato per essere condivise con gli osservatori sulla Terra.



Dopo aver rilasciato Ingenuity, il rover si concentrerà sulla sua ricerca principale: cercare segni di antica vita microbica nelle rocce e nei sedimenti del bacino del cratere Jezero.



La prossima volta parlerò di come Perseverance esplorerà Marte alla ricerca della vita per rispondere alle domande chiave dell'astrobiologia.



Continua ….



Un breve video di 54 secondi raffigurante l'arrivo e l'atterraggio può essere visualizzato e scaricato all'indirizzo https://mars.nasa.gov/resources/25473/perseverance-arrives-at-mars-feb-18-2021-mission-trailer/



*******************IN ENGLISH ****************



"Seven Minutes of Terror"…



The Mars Landing 18 February 2021



Nasa calls the Entry, Descent and Landing phase of all of its Mars missions "seven minutes of terror." The upcoming landing of NASA's “Perseverance" rover is expected 18 February 2021 After a 7 month voyage from Earth to Mars, traveling at a speed of more than 80,000 km/hr, the final 7 minutes from atmospheric entry to touchdown on the surface will be the most complex portion of the entire mission.



An event worth looking forward to. NASA’s Perseverance Rover, a one ton, six wheeled vehicle the size of a small car, is expected to blaze through the atmosphere to touchdown on Mars Thursday, 18 Feb 2021 at 21:30 CET-Central European Time (12:30 p.m. PST). Landing is a very difficult challenge and only about 40% of all missions sent to Mars — by any space agency — have been successful. Perseverance is only the fifth rover to attempt such a landing.



We are now 51 million km from entering the Martian atmosphere having completed 89 percent of the trip. 33 days to go it’s time to consider the Entry, Descent, and Landing (EDL) phase that is to come.



"Slow down, you move too fast" an admonishment from a song by Simon & Garfunkel is appropriate for our landing. Imagine you are approaching Mars at 80,000 km/h. If you don’t do something you’re going to miss the planet altogether or you’ll hit the atmosphere and just burn up. So fasten seatbelts and prepare for Entry, Descent, and Landing.



Making Trajectory Correction Adjustments: 8.6 days before reaching the planet’s atmosphere, several rocket firings are used to both slow down and adjust the direction of approach. Another adjustment will be made 2.6 days before landing and again 9 hours before landing. The aim is to slow down in stages from a cruising speed of 80,000 km/h to a more manageable atmospheric entry speed of 20,000 km/h relative to the planet.



To reach the surface it s necessary to first survive Entry into the atmosphere, then Descent through the atmosphere and finally, hopefully, a soft Landing at the target: the 45 km wide Jezero crater near the Martian equator. The trick is in going from 20,000 kmh (12,000 mph) safely down to zero in seven minutes and still find the target area on the surface. A very challenging task that must be done autonomously, all by itself, with no help from controllers on Earth due to the time delay for signals to reach the craft. Because of the great distance involved it takes 11 minutes at the speed of light to receive the news that the spacecraft has entered the atmosphere. In fact, by the time we on Earth learn it has entered the atmosphere, it is already on the ground, either successfully touched down in a soft landing, or crashed and burned.



NASA has provided us with the mission time line and a discussion of each phase from entry to to touchdown so in the following I will briefly summarize a portion of what is to be expected in anticipation of the actual touchdown on 18 February.



Final Preparations are made 10 minutes before entering the atmosphere and involves shedding the housing for the solar panes, radios, and fuel tanks that were used during the Earth to Mars flight but are no longer needed. Only the protective heat shield and aeroshell containing the rover and its descent stage remain to make the trip to the surface. Small thruster rockets reorient the vehicle to make sure the heat shield is facing forward for what is coming next.



The heat shield helps slow the spacecraft down to under 1,600 kmh (1,000 mph) by using the resistance or retarding force (drag) generated as it plunges directly into the thin Martian atmosphere. The outside heat shield temperature rapidly heats up due to friction to about 2,370 degrees F (1,300 Celsius) but the rover inside remains a comfortable room temperature. The same technique was used by the curiosity rover in 2012 but such a high speed descent is still a challenging and difficult task. At a speed under 1,600 kmh (1,000 mph) it’s safe to deploy the parachute and so the distance, about 11 km (7 miles), to the landing target is calculated to determine the exact time to deploy. Twenty seconds after parachute deployment, the heat shield drops away exposing the rover to the Martian atmosphere for the first time and its cameras and instruments lock on to the fast approaching terrain. A new technique enables a special camera to identify features on the surface to compare with an onboard map to determine the safest place to land.



The parachute can only slow the descent to about 320 kmh (200 mph) so to slow down further, the Perseverance cuts itself free of the parachute and rides the rest of the way down using rockets. This is the function of the rocket powered descent stage. At about 2,100 meters (6,900 feet) from the surface the rockets are fired which slows the descent to about 2.7 kmh (1.7 mph).



About 12 seconds before touchdown, at 20 meters (66 feet) from the surface, the rover is lowered on a set of cables, called the skycrane, and when the rover senses its wheels have touched the ground, it severs the cables and frees the descent stage to fly off and make an uncontrolled landing a safe distance away. In this manner Perseverance Rover arrives on the surface of Mars ready to begin its mission.



An experimental Mars helicopter called “Ingenuity” ... In addition to, and apart from, the search for life, Perseverance, the most sophisticated vehicle yet sent to the Martian surface includes a small featherweight 1.8 kg (4 lb) helicopter. After landing successfully the rover will release the “Ingenuity” drone that is strapped to its belly. The first of its kind, it is a technology demonstration project aimed at testing the ability to fly in the thin Martian air.



After release the rover backs off and watches with a movie camera as the drone is ordered to spin up its rotors to about 2,400 rpm, many times faster than helicopters on Earth, in order to get any lift in an atmosphere that is 99% less dense than on Earth. This will be the first time flight on an alien planet has ever been undertaken. It will be under control of the rover and cameras on board the drone relay back to the rover real time images of the terrain being over flown to be shared with observers on Earth.



After releasing Ingenuity, the rover will then focus on its primary quest: Looking for signs of ancient microbial life in the rocks and sediment of the Jezero crater basin.



Next time I will discuss how Perseverance will explore Mars in search of life to answer the key questions of astrobiology.



To be continued ….

