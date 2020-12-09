La roccia lunare! (la storia continua)

USA - Dopo essere atterrato con successo sulla luna il 1 ° dicembre e aver raccolto 2 kg di quelli che dovrebbero essere i più giovani campioni di roccia e suolo mai raccolti dalla luna, il modulo di risalita Chang'e 5 è stato lanciato dalla superficie e ha completato con successo un rendezvous remoto e attracco con la navicella spaziale orbiter in attesa sabato 5 dicembre. Questo è un altro primato storico compiuto da questa missione. Solo le missioni del programma Apollo hanno precedentemente completato il rendezvous e l'attracco nell'Orbita Lunare, ma mai prima d'ora senza un equipaggio che controlla le posizioni relative dei due entro 5 cm. I campioni sono stati trasferiti in una capsula di rientro 30 minuti dopo l'aggancio.

L'orbiter e il veicolo di rientro continueranno a orbitare attorno alla luna per circa una settimana, in attesa di una finestra temporale ristretta per il suo viaggio di tre giorni verso la Terra. Intorno al 17 dicembre il modulo di rientro dovrebbe consegnare il suo prezioso carico all'area di atterraggio dell'Amministrazione spaziale nazionale cinese a Siziwang Banner, nella Mongolia interna. Se tutto va bene, il mondo attende il completamento dei test sui primi campioni restituiti dalla luna in più di 44 anni per determinare l'età effettiva del materiale e ciò che rivela sulla storia della luna.

The rock samples from the Chinese Chang'e 5 mission collection are now in Lunar Orbit ready for the trip to Earth After successfully landing on the moon on 1 December and after gathering 2 kg of what is expected to be the youngest rock and soil samples ever collected from the moon, the Chang’e 5 ascender module launched from the surface and successfully completed a remote rendezvous and docking with the waiting orbiter spacecraft Saturday, 5 December. This is another historic first accomplished by this mission. Only the Apollo program missions have previously completed rendezvous and docking in Lunar Orbit but never before without a crew controlling the relative positions of the two to within 5 cm.

The samples were transferred to a reentry capsule 30 minutes after docking. The orbiter and reentry vehicle will continue orbiting the moon for around a week, waiting for a narrow time window for its three day journey to Earth. Around 17 December the reentry module is expected to deliver its precious cargo to the China National Space Administration’s landing area in Siziwang Banner, Inner Mongolia. If all goes well, the world awaits completion of tests on the first samples returned from the moon in more than 44 years to determine the actual age of the material and what it reveals about the history of the moon.