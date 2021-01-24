Riflessioni sull'inaugurazione USA

USA OREGON - Quando il team Biden-Harris ha prestato giuramento, la sensazione chiave è stata di sollievo. Ho provato un senso di ottimismo e la speranza è tornata dopo quattro anni di sgomento e incredulità per il costante tumulto, il caos e le bugie. È evidente che abbiamo di nuovo un vero presidente.



C'è stata una serie di conti alla rovescia in previsione del giorno in cui Joseph Biden sarebbe diventato il nostro 46 ° presidente ... trenta giorni rimanenti al giorno delle elezioni ... sei, tre, uno, e finalmente è arrivato e un senso di sollievo e calma è travolto noi. Una calma che non è durata. Conto alla rovescia per i risultati del collegio elettorale, poi giorni di attesa per la certificazione dei risultati da parte del Congresso.



Una corrente sotterranea di paura è tornata chiedendosi cosa sarebbe successo dopo che i risultati delle elezioni fossero stati contestati e il paese apparisse ancora più fortemente diviso e arrabbiato che mai. Il rifiuto di Trump di accettare di aver perso e la sua continuazione della `` grande bugia '' secondo cui dovrebbe legittimamente mantenere la presidenza con qualsiasi mezzo legale o illegale ha alimentato il risentimento e ha spinto i gruppi militaristi all'insurrezione.



Le tensioni rimasero febbrili all'avvicinarsi dell'inaugurazione. La regione della capitale è stata sgomberata e circondata da truppe armate per consentire al giuramento di procedere pacificamente. Ma il timore era che la violenza a livello nazionale potesse esplodere. La guardia nazionale dell'Oregon è stata chiamata per proteggere la capitale dello stato.



Poi la transizione è avvenuta senza problemi e avevamo un nuovo presidente e un vicepresidente pronti per iniziare a governare. I miei vicini mi hanno accolto con il pollice in alto, gesti di soddisfazione e sollievo. È stato sollevato un peso. Anch'io tirai un profondo sospiro di sollievo. Anche alcuni di coloro che erano sostenitori di Trump sembravano disposti ad accettare il presidente Biden e dargli una possibilità.



Ancora una volta provai un palpabile senso di calma mentre gustavo il pensiero che finalmente la nostra democrazia negli Stati Uniti fosse stata ripristinata e il nostro flirt con l'autocrazia fosse finito. Ancora una volta abbiamo un presidente che si prende cura del paese più di se stesso. La nazione ha bisogno di qualcuno che discenda in carica, qualcuno che possa, solo potrebbe, unificarci come americani.



Il contrasto tra l'amministrazione competente per adulti che ora assume le redini del governo e la precedente amministrazione incompetente e autonoma sembra giorno e notte. Trump ha gravemente danneggiato il Paese. Fingendosi un leader ma rifiutandosi di fare qualsiasi sforzo per governare effettivamente, Trump era un viziato, impulsivo, pericoloso sarebbe tiranno che usa l'ufficio di presidente per guadagno personale e esaltazione mentre promulga costantemente bugie, negando la verità e ignorando i veri problemi che devono affrontare il nazione. E adesso è finita. Ci vorrà molto duro lavoro da parte di leader come Biden, i membri del suo team e noi cittadini americani per rimediare al danno fatto, ma credo che ce la faremo. L'incredibile giovane poetessa inaugurale Amanda Gorman lo ha espresso bene al giuramento del presidente Joe Biden, chiudendo la sua poesia inaugurale "The Hill We Climb" con:



"We will rebuild, reconcile and recover, in every known nook of our nation, in every corner called our country our people diverse and beautiful will emerge, battered and beautiful, when the day comes we step out of the shade aflame and unafraid, the new dawn blooms as we free it, for there is always light if only we’re brave enough to see it, if only we’re brave enough to be it."



Il mio tentativo di traduzione letterale, non troppo poetico, è: "Ricostruiremo, riconcileremo e ci riprenderemo, in ogni angolo conosciuto della nostra nazione, in ogni angolo chiamato il nostro paese, la nostra gente diversa e bella emergerà, malconcia e bella, quando verrà il giorno usciamo dall'ombra infuocata e senza paura, il la nuova alba sboccia mentre la liberiamo, perché c'è sempre luce se solo siamo abbastanza coraggiosi da vederla, se solo siamo abbastanza coraggiosi da esserlo. "



***************** IN ENGLISH ****************



Reflections on the inauguration USA

The Inauguration of president Biden and vice-president Harris



USA OREGON - As the Biden-Harris team took the oath of office, the key feeling was one of relief. I felt a sense of optimism, and hope return after four years of dismay and disbelief over the constant turmoil, chaos and lies. It is apparent we have a real president again.



There has been a series of countdowns in anticipation of the day Joseph Biden would become our 46th president ... thirty days left until Election Day ... six, three, one, and finally it arrived and a sense of relief and calm swept over us. A calm that did not last. A countdown to electoral college results, then days awaiting congressional certification of the results.



An undercurrent of fear returned wondering just what would come next as the election results were disputed and the country appeared even more strongly divided and angry than ever. Trump's refusal to accept he lost and his continuation of the 'big lie' that he should rightfully retain the presidency by any and all means legal or illegal stoked resentment and stirred militaristic groups to insurrection.



Tensions remained fever high as inauguration approached. The Capital region was cleared and surrounded by armed troops to enable the swearing in to proceed peacefully. But the fear was that nationwide violence could erupt. Oregon national guard was called to protect the state capital.



Then the smooth transition actually occurred and we had a new president and vice president ready to begin governing. My neighbors greeted me with thumbs up gestures of satisfaction and relief. A weight was lifted. I, too, breathed a major sigh of relief. Even some of those who were Trump supporters appeared willing to accept president Biden and give him a chance.



Once again I felt a palpable sense of calm as I relished the thought that finally our United States democracy was restored and our flirtation with autocracy was over. We once again have a president who cares more for the country than himself. The nation needs someone descent in office, someone who may, just may, unify us as Americans.



The contrast between the competent adult administration now taking over the reins of governance and the previous incompetent self serving administration feels like day and night. Trump has severely damaged the country. Posing as a leader but refusing to make any effort to actually govern, Trump was a spoiled, impulsive, dangerous would be tyrant using the office of president for personal gain and aggrandizement while constantly promulgating lies, denying truth, and ignoring the real problems facing the nation.



And now it is over. It will take a great deal of hard work from leaders like Biden and his team members as well as we American citizens to rectify the damage done but I believe we/they will succeed. The amazing young inaugural poet Amanda Gorman put it well at president Joe Biden's swearing in, closing her inaugural poem "The Hill We Climb" with:



"We will rebuild, reconcile and recover, in every known nook of our nation, in every corner called our country our people diverse and beautiful will emerge, battered and beautiful, when the day comes we step out of the shade aflame and unafraid, the new dawn blooms as we free it, for there is always light if only we’re brave enough to see it, if only we’re brave enough to be it."

