La ricerca di forme di vita su Marte

USA - Segreti del pianeta rosso. Atterraggio su Marte 18 febbraio 2021 Perseverance Rover della NASA cercherà qualsiasi indicazione della biologia marziana passata o presente, la questione chiave dell'astrobiologia e la più grande storia poliziesca di tutti i tempi. La scoperta della vita, anche se solo batterica ed estinta, trasformerebbe la visione del mondo dell'umanità tanto profondamente quanto le scoperte di Copernico e Darwin.



18 febbraio ... Dopo l'atterraggio, il rover Perseverance, per la prima volta in 40 anni, cercherà direttamente i segni dell'antica vita microbica, caratterizzerà la geologia e il clima del pianeta, raccoglierà campioni di roccia e sedimenti accuratamente selezionati e documentati per un possibile ritorno sulla Terra e spianare la strada alla futura esplorazione umana.



C'era una volta, 3,5 miliardi di anni fa, il sito di atterraggio del cratere di Jezero era un lago con un fiume che conduceva a un delta ancora ben conservato. Gli strati di sedimenti sul fondo di questo delta sono un obiettivo primario nella ricerca della biologia marziana. Se ci fossero dei microbi che vivono nel lago, le sostanze organiche dovrebbero accumularsi lì. Il sito di atterraggio sembra molto simile ai luoghi terrestri che contengono antiche cellule fossilizzate. Ora sappiamo che sulla Terra, meno di un miliardo di anni dopo la nascita del sistema solare, la vita era ben stabilita e si è evoluta nelle forme complesse che vediamo oggi.



Gli esempi più antichi di vita microbica sulla Terra hanno 3,7 miliardi di anni e si sono evoluti solo in circa 800 milioni di anni dopo che la Terra si è formata 4,54 miliardi di anni fa. Nel 2016 sono stati scoperti in Groenlandia in strutture stratificate chiamate stromatoliti, antichi fossili incorporati all'interno di strati regolari di sedimenti. Questi si sono formati in acque poco profonde da colonie di microbi che sono cresciuti strato su strato intrappolando i sedimenti come loro. Se a quel punto c'era tempo sufficiente affinché gli organismi si evolvessero sulla Terra, non vi è alcuna ragione ovvia per cui non avrebbero potuto evolversi su Marte.



Le precedenti missioni su Marte hanno rivelato che 3,5 miliardi di anni fa le condizioni su Marte erano simili a quelle della Terra primordiale. Entrambi avevano atmosfere spesse e acque superficiali liquide. Quindi, date le condizioni necessarie affinché la vita emergesse sulla Terra erano disponibili anche su Marte, potrebbe essersi evoluto anche lì? Potrebbe sopravvivere in qualche forma oggi? Trovare la risposta è proprio il motivo per cui ci manda Perseverance.



“The game is afoot” o "Il gioco è in corso" ... per citare Sherlock Holmes, il che significa che sta per accadere qualcosa di eccitante. Dopo aver superato l'entrata, la discesa e l'atterraggio strazianti, Perseverance inizierà la parte più eccitante della missione, avventurandosi nell'ignoto, a caccia di indizi della vita microbica passata che potrebbero essere esistiti durante la prima storia del Pianeta Rosso.



Il rover sta atterrando dove le condizioni in passato erano ideali per sviluppare una documentazione fossile di antica vita microbica. Sulla sponda del delta, nell'acqua bassa che copriva i sedimenti fangosi che il fiume si riversava nel lago, si poteva formare e crescere una sottile pellicola di quella che potremmo vedere come "feccia di stagno verde". Questi film sono visibili ad occhio nudo ma sono composti da organismi microscopici.



Gli strati di questo biofilm appiccicoso attraggono e raccolgono i sedimenti sulle loro superfici. Quel sedimento accumulato taglia gradualmente i nutrienti al biofilm e mentre muore un nuovo strato cresce sopra quello vecchio. Questo può andare avanti per secoli, costruendo strutture rocciose stratificate composte da fogli fossilizzati di batteri chiamati stromatoliti. Le stromatoliti crescono ancora qui sulla Terra e ci forniscono la nostra più antica indicazione conosciuta di antichi organismi viventi. Tali fossili di stromatolite possono aiutare a guidare la ricerca della vita su Marte.



Il delta del fiume sarà quindi un luogo con un alto potenziale per trovare segni di vita così fossilizzati. Gli scienziati della NASA / JPL dicono: "È difficile pensare a una ricetta migliore per far prosperare la vita - e per preservare i suoi record - di quella che vediamo a Jezero" ... "Una stromatolite è piuttosto sottile per un occhio inesperto, ma una volta che conosci i dettagli, riconosci che queste rocce ondulate e rugose hanno una consistenza diversa da quella che può essere spiegata solo dalla geologia. Se c'è una stromatolite nella gamma dei rover, penso che abbiamo buone possibilità di trovarla“.



Il rover, infatti, dispone di una nuova suite di strumenti in grado di "vedere" le stromatoliti e raccogliere dati scientifici a distanza. Verranno osservate aree di interesse che vanno da distanze considerevoli fino al livello microscopico. Perseverance ha uno degli "occhi" più avanzati mai inviati sulla superficie del Pianeta Rosso; due telecamere stereo chiamate Mastcam-Z (la Z sta per Zoom) posizionate sulla parte superiore del rover che possono ingrandire le strutture rocciose da lontano come un campo di calcio. Ciò consentirà agli scienziati di scegliere rocce interessanti da studiare e anche di produrre immagini a colori 3-D del terreno circostante per il contesto.



Mentre un altro strumento (chiamato SuperCam) utilizzerà un laser per colpire la roccia e la regolite (roccia frantumata e polvere) per studiarne la composizione analizzando il vapore risultante. In questo modo la mineralogia e la chimica possono essere rivelate fino a circa 7 metri (20 piedi) di distanza, aiutando a cercare indizi di vita microbica fossilizzata a distanza. Le trame delle rocce insieme alla composizione organica e minerale saranno un indizio essenziale per decidere quali rocce vale la pena campionare e quali campioni vale la pena restituire sulla Terra ed entrambi gli strumenti utilizzeranno l'intelligenza artificiale per prendere quella decisione quando gli esseri umani saranno fuori dal giro.



Il campionamento verrà effettuato da un braccio robotico lungo 2 metri (7 piedi). Alla fine del braccio c'è un trapano che taglierà campioni di carote di roccia intatti delle dimensioni di un pezzo di gesso. L'analisi in loco delle rocce nei siti di carotaggio sarà effettuata da PIXL, uno spettrometro a raggi X per immagini ad alta risoluzione. PIXL è uno strumento delle dimensioni di un cestino da pranzo situato anche all'estremità del braccio robotico che aiuterà la ricerca di segni di vita antica mappando la composizione chimica su scala fine dei campioni di roccia e sedimenti. Le trame delle rocce e i composti organici saranno indizi essenziali per decidere quali campioni vale la pena restituire sulla Terra.



Individuare strati simili a stromatoliti nelle rocce del delta non sarà sufficiente. La perseveranza trasporta altri due strumenti che sono particolarmente importanti nella ricerca di segni di vite passate e possono sostenere le bio-firme. Le bio-firme sono prodotti caratteristici delle attività biologiche rispetto ai soli processi chimici.



Sul braccio si trova SHERLOC, una telecamera a colori ad alta risoluzione per immagini microscopiche in grado di identificare molecole organiche facendo brillare un punto microscopico di luce laser su minuscoli granelli nelle rocce e analizzando lo spettro della luce diffusa, creando così una mappa dei minerali nel rock fino a 50 micron (metà dello spessore di un pezzo di carta).



Quindi una fotocamera, chiamata WATSON, scatterà foto ravvicinate delle rocce che SHERLOC ritiene valga la pena studiare. Se ci sono fossili di vita microbica o creature più complesse, Perseverance sarà in grado di vederli sia chimicamente che otticamente. Insieme, questi permetteranno agli scienziati di analizzare le caratteristiche a un livello di dettaglio più elevato rispetto a qualsiasi rover su Marte mai raggiunto prima.



Campionamento del rock marziano. Il meccanismo di carotaggio è progettato per raccogliere più di 40 campioni di carote di roccia e suolo. Se si decide che un campione non è significativamente interessante verrà scartato, ma quelli che si ritiene valga la pena di approfondire vengono confezionati in più di quaranta provette in titanio. I tubi, immagazzinati nella pancia del rover, sono destinati a riportare sulla Terra i primi campioni della storia da un altro pianeta.



Il Sample Caching System riempie il tubo con 147 centimetri cubi (9 pollici cubi) di questi rappresentanti accuratamente selezionati della roccia e della regolite marziane. Quindi immagazzinerà i tubi sulla superficie per essere raccolti e riportati sulla Terra da un rover "fetch" che sarà inviato dalla missione Mars Sample Return, una collaborazione tra l'Agenzia spaziale europea e la NASA, per ulteriori analisi nei laboratori su Terra. I futuri scienziati useranno questi campioni accuratamente selezionati per cercare in maggiore dettaglio le prove della potenziale vita microbica presente nell'antico passato di Marte.



Quindi ora aspettiamo. Una linea sottile tra successo e fallimento. Presto vedremo cosa succede effettivamente dopo l'atterraggio su Marte giovedì 18 febbraio 2021 alle 21:30 CET-Central European Time (12:30 PST) e nei giorni che seguono ... la parte più eccitante della missione ... avventurarsi nel sconosciuto.



Un fallimento nel trovare segni di vita, passati o presenti, sarebbe una delusione ma la ricerca continuerebbe senza dubbio sia su Marte che altrove. La scoperta della vita anche se solo batterica ed estinta trasformerebbe la visione del mondo dell'umanità come hanno fatto le scoperte di Copernico e Darwin.



*********************IN ENGLISH **********************



The Search for Signatures of Life on Mars

Secrets of the Red Planet. Landing on Mars 18 February 2021 NASA’s Perseverance Rover will be seeking any indication of past or present Martian biology, the key question of astrobiology and the greatest detective story of all time. The discovery of life, even if only bacterial and extinct, would transform humanity’s world view as profoundly as did the discoveries of Copernicus and Darwin.



18 February … After landing, the Perseverance rover will, for the first time in 40 years, directly search for signs of ancient microbial life, characterize the planet’s geology and climate, collect carefully selected and documented rock and sediment samples for a possible return to Earth, and pave the way for future human exploration.



Once upon a time, 3.5 billion years ago, the Jezero crater landing site was a lake with a river leading to a still well preserved delta. The layers of sediment at the bottom of this delta are a primary target in the search for Martian biology. If there were any microbes living in the lake the organics should accumulate there. The landing site looks very similar to Earth based locations that contain ancient fossilized cells. We now know that on Earth, less than a billion years after the solar system was born, life was well established and evolved into the complex forms we see today.



The most ancient examples of microbial life on Earth are 3.7 billion years old having evolved in only about 800 million years after Earth formed 4.54 billion years ago. In 2016 they were discovered in Greenland in stratified structures called stromatolites, ancient fossils embedded within regular layers of sediments. These were formed in shallow water by colonies of microbes that grew layer upon layer trapping sediment as they did. If there was enough time for organisms to evolve on Earth by that time, there is no obvious reason they couldn’t have evolved on Mars.



Earlier Mars missions have revealed that 3.5 billion years ago conditions on Mars were similar to that of early Earth. Both had thick atmospheres and liquid surface water. So, given the conditions needed for life to emerge on Earth were also available on Mars, could it have evolved there too? Could it survive in some form today? To find the answer is precisely the reason for sending Perseverance there.



"The game is afoot” … to quote Sherlock Holmes, meaning something exciting is about to happen. Having made it through the harrowing entry, descent and landing, Perseverance will begin the most exciting part of the mission, venturing into the unknown, hunting for clues of past microbial life that may have existed during the Red Planet's early history.



“Looking for Life in all the right places” … The rover is landing where conditions in the past were ideal for developing a fossilized record of ancient microbial life. At the shoreline of the delta, in the shallow water that covered the muddy sediment the river washed into the lake, a thin film of what we might see as “green pond scum” could form and grow. These films are visible to the naked eye but are composed of microscopic organisms.



Layers of this sticky biofilm attract and collect sediment to their surfaces. That accumulated sediment gradually cuts off nutrients to the biofilm and as it dies a new layer grows on top of the old one. This can go on for ages, building up layered rock structures composed of fossilized sheets of bacteria called stromatolites. Stromatolites still grow here on Earth and provide us with our oldest known indication of ancient living organisms. Such stromatolite fossils can help guide the search for life on Mars.



The river delta will therefore be a place with a high potential for finding such fossilized signs of life. NASA/JPL scientists say, "It's hard to think of a better recipe for life to thrive — and for its record to be preserved — than the one we see at Jezero,” …”A stromatolite is quite subtle to the untrained eye, but once you know the details, you recognize that these wavy, wrinkly rocks have a texture different from that which can be explained by just geology. If there is a stromatolite in the range of the rovers, I think we have a good chance of finding it”.



Indeed, the rover has a new suite of instruments capable of “seeing” stromatolites and gathering science data from a distance. Areas of interest will be observed ranging from considerable distances down to the microscopic level. Perseverance has one of the most advanced pair of "eyes" ever sent to the Red Planet's surface; two stereo cameras called Mastcam-Z (the Z stands for Zoom) located on top of the rover that can zoom in on rock textures from as far away as a soccer field. That will enable scientists to choose interesting rocks to study and also produce 3-D color images of the surrounding terrain for context.



While another instrument (called SuperCam) will use a laser to zap rock and regolith (broken rock and dust) to study their composition by analyzing the resulting vapor. In this manner mineralogy and chemistry can be revealed from up to about 7 meters (20 feet) away, helping look for hints of fossilized microbial life at a distance. Rock textures together with organic and mineral composition will be an essential clue when deciding which rocks are worth sampling and which samples are worth returning to Earth and both instruments will utilize artificial intelligence to make that decision when humans are out of the loop.



Sampling will be done from a 2 meter long (7 foot long) robotic arm. At the end of the arm is a drill that will cut intact rock core samples that are about the size of a piece of chalk. On-site analysis of rocks at the coring sites will be done by PIXL, a high resolution imaging X-Ray spectrometer. PIXL is a lunchbox-size instrument also located on the end of the robotic arm that will help the search for signs of ancient life by mapping the fine scale chemical composition of the rock and sediment samples. Rock textures and organic compounds will be essential clues when deciding which samples are worth returning to Earth.



Spotting stromatolite-like layers in the rocks of the delta will not be enough. Perseverance carries two more instruments that are particularly important in the search for signs of past life and can make the case for bio-signatures. Bio-signatures are characteristic products of biological activities as opposed to chemical processes alone.



Located on the arm is SHERLOC, a high resolution color camera for microscopic imaging that can identify organic molecules by shining a microscopic dot of laser light onto tiny grains in the rocks and analyzing the spectrum of scattered light, thus making a map of minerals in the rock down to as small as 50 microns (half the thickness of a piece of paper). Then a camera, called WATSON, will take close up pictures of the rocks SHERLOC decides are worth studying. If there are fossils of microbial life or more complex creatures, Perseverance will be able to see them both chemically and optically. Together these will allow scientists to analyze features at a higher level of detail than any Mars rover has ever achieved before.



Sampling Martian rock. The coring mechanism is designed to collect more than 40 rock and soil core samples. If it is decided that a sample is not significantly interesting it will be discarded, but those determined to be worth further investigation are packed into more than forty titanium tubes. The tubes, stored in the belly of the rover, are destined to carry the first samples in history from another planet back to Earth. The Sample Caching System fills the tube with 147 cubic centimeters (9 cubic inches) of these carefully selected representatives of Martian rock and regolith.



It will then store the tubes on the surface to be picked up and returned to Earth by a “fetch”rover” that will be sent by the Mars Sample Return mission, a collaboration between European Space Agency and NASA, for further analysis in laboratories on Earth. Future scientists will use these carefully selected samples to look in greater detail for evidence of potential microbial life present in Mars' ancient past.



So now we wait. A thin line between success and failure. Soon we will see what actually happens after touchdown on Mars Thursday, 18 Feb 2021 at 21:30 CET-Central European Time (12:30 p.m. PST) and in the days that follow … the most exciting part of the mission … venturing into the unknown.



A failure to find signs of life, past or present, would be a disappointment but the search would no doubt continue both on Mars and elsewhere. The discovery of life even if only bacterial and extinct would transform humanity’s world view as did the discoveries of Copernicus and Darwin.



Il sito di atterraggio del cratere di Jezero su Marte dove inizierà la ricerca della vita

