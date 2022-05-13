Prima immagine in assoluto del buco nero centrale della nostra Galassia, Sagittario A*

Credito immagine: collaborazione EHT



USA — Giovedì 12 maggio 2022 la collaborazione internazionale di scienziati Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) ha rilasciato la prima immagine mai realizzata del buco nero supermassiccio noto come Sagittarius A* (Sgr A*) situato al centro della nostra Via Lattea galassia. È solo il secondo buco nero mai ripreso, dopo che lo stesso team ha svelato la prima storica immagine il 10 aprile 2019 di un buco nero più distante chiamato M87* al centro della galassia di Messier 87, lontano dal nostro.



I buchi neri sono regioni dello spazio collassate estremamente dense con un campo gravitazionale così potente che tutto ciò che attraversa la sua soglia, chiamato orizzonte degli eventi, scompare per non tornare mai più. È un passaggio a senso unico dal quale nemmeno la luce può sfuggire. Sono rilevabili solo dalla radiazione emessa dalla massa vorticosa di materia riscaldata chiamata disco di accrescimento mentre ruota inesorabilmente verso l'interno per cadere oltre l'orizzonte degli eventi e scomparire.



L'immagine di Sgr A* fornisce uno sguardo tanto atteso sull'oggetto massiccio in cui gli scienziati avevano precedentemente visto le stelle in orbita attorno a qualcosa di invisibile, compatto e molto massiccio al centro della Via Lattea. Le stelle orbitanti suggerivano fortemente che potesse trattarsi di un buco nero e l'immagine di oggi ne ha fornito la prima prova visiva diretta. Non riusciamo a vedere il buco nero stesso perché è completamente buio, e non lascia sfuggire nulla, nemmeno la luce, ma il gas luminoso di fondo che lo circonda rivela la sua firma: una regione centrale oscura (l'ombra del buco nero stesso) circondata da un struttura ad anello luminoso della radiazione che è esattamente la dimensione prevista dalla teoria. Le dimensioni e la forma dell'anello forniscono un test diretto della relatività generale. "Siamo rimasti sbalorditi dal modo in cui le dimensioni dell'anello concordavano con le previsioni della teoria della relatività generale di Einstein", ha affermato lo scienziato del progetto EHT Geoffrey Bower.



Il buco nero della nostra galassia Sgr A* è 4,25 milioni di volte più massiccio del Sole, ma è ancora più di mille volte più piccolo e mille volte meno massiccio di M87* che è 6,5 miliardi di masse solari. Nonostante le loro differenze, i due buchi neri sembrano sorprendentemente simili vicino al bordo del buco nero stesso, dimostrando che una delle teorie fondamentali dell'universo, la Relatività Generale, governa questi oggetti da vicino anche se risiedono in due diversi tipi di galassie e hanno dimensioni e masse molto diverse.



Raggiungere l'immagine è stato notevolmente più difficile che per M87* anche se Sgr A* è molto più vicino a noi. M87* è quasi 2000 volte più lontano, ma è anche circa 1600 volte più grande. I gas in prossimità di entrambi i buchi neri si muovono alla stessa velocità, quasi la velocità della luce, ma il gas impiega giorni e settimane per orbitare attorno al più grande M87*, rendendolo un bersaglio più facile e stabile, mentre Sgr A* ruota 1000 volte più veloce e completa la sua orbita in pochi minuti. L'asse di rotazione punta quasi verticalmente rispetto a noi, quindi lo vediamo quasi di fronte. Ciò significa che il modello e la luminosità del gas vorticoso attorno a Sgr A* cambiano rapidamente mentre gli scienziati cercano di ottenere la sua immagine. A causa della variabilità di Sgr A*, il team ha analizzato non una ma migliaia di immagini e l'immagine finale è stata il risultato di molte elaborazioni.



Oltre 300 ricercatori provenienti da 80 istituzioni di tutto il mondo hanno lavorato insieme per sviluppare i complessi strumenti necessari per combinare e analizzare i dati di 11 osservatori collegati in tutto il mondo, realizzando un telescopio virtuale delle dimensioni della Terra per produrre l'immagine finale di Sgr A*.



Gli scienziati ora hanno immagini di due buchi neri di dimensioni molto diverse che consentono loro di confrontare e analizzare le differenze per sviluppare modelli di come si comporta il gas estremamente caldo attorno ai buchi neri supermassicci e per capire come si comporta la gravità in questi ambienti estremi. Si ritiene che i buchi neri supermassicci si trovino al centro di quasi tutte le galassie, la loro potente attrazione gravitazionale lega insieme una galassia e ne influenza l'evoluzione. Più impariamo su questi buchi neri, più impariamo su come è strutturato l'universo ed è probabile che faremo scoperte ancora inimmaginabili.



************IN ENGLISH *************



First-Ever Image of our Galaxy’s central black hole, Sagittarius A* This first Image confirming the presence of a supermassive Black Hole at the center of our Milky Way galaxy provides proof of the Black Hole concept and predictions of Einstein’s General Theory of Relativity



USA — On Thursday, 12 May, 2022 the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT) international collaboration of scientists released the first image ever made of the supermassive black hole known as Sagittarius A* (Sgr A*) located at the center of our own Milky Way galaxy. It is only the second black hole ever imaged, after the same team unveiled the historic first image on 10 April 2019 of a more distant black hole called M87* at the center of the Messier 87 galaxy far from our own.



Black holes are extremely dense collapsed regions of space with such a powerful gravitational field that anything that crosses its threshold, called the event horizon, disappears never to return. It is a one way passage from which not even light can escape. They are only detectable by the radiation emitted from the swirling mass of heated matter called the accretion disk as it spirals inexorably inwards to fall past the event horizon and disappear.



The Sgr A* image provides a long awaited look at the massive object where scientists had previously seen stars orbiting around something invisible, compact, and very massive at the center of the Milky Way. The orbiting stars strongly suggested it might be a black hole, and today’s image provided the first direct visual evidence of it. We can not see the black hole itself because it is completely dark, allowing nothing to escape, not even light, but the glowing background gas surrounding it reveals its signature: a dark central region (the shadow of the black hole itself) surrounded by a bright ring structure of radiation that is precisely the size predicted by theory. The size and shape of the ring provides a direct test of general relativity. “We were stunned by how well the size of the ring agreed with predictions from Einsteins’ Theory of General Relativity,” said EHT project scientist Geoffrey Bower.



Our galaxy’s black hole Sgr A* is 4.25 million times as massive as the Sun, but it is still more than a thousand times smaller and a thousand times less massive than M87* which is 6.5 billion solar masses. In spite of their differences the two black holes look amazingly similar close to the edge of the black hole itself showing that one of the fundamental theories of the universe, General Relativity, governs these objects up close even though they reside in two different types of galaxies and have very different sizes and masses.



Achieving the image was considerably more difficult than for M87* even though Sgr A* is much closer to us. M87* is nearly 2000 times farther away but is also about 1600 times larger. The gases in the vicinity of both black holes move at the same speed — nearly the speed of light — but the gas takes days and weeks to orbit the larger M87*, making it an easier, steadier target, while Sgr A* rotates 1000 times faster and completes its orbit in mere minutes. The axis of rotation is pointing nearly vertically with respect to us so we see it almost face on. This means the pattern and brightness of the swirling gas around Sgr A* changes rapidly as scientists try to obtain its image. Because of the variability of Sgr A* the team analyzed not one but thousands of images and the final image was a result of a lot of processing.



Over 300 researchers from 80 institutions around the world worked together to develop the complex tools required to combine and analyze the data from 11 linked observatories around the world making a virtual Earth sized telescope to produce the final Sgr A* image.



Scientists now have images of two black holes of very different sizes allowing them to compare and analyze the differences to develop models of how the extremely hot gas behaves around supermassive black holes and to understand how gravity behaves in these extreme environments. It is believed that supermassive black holes sit at the center of nearly all galaxies, their powerful gravitational attraction binding a galaxy together and influencing its evolution. The more we learn about these black holes, the more we learn about how the universe is structured and it is likely we will make as yet unimagined discoveries.