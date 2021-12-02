Previsto Lancio del telescopio spaziale James Webb per guardare indietro alla prima luce dell’universo

Illustrazione del lancio di JWST (credit: ESA - D.Ducros)



USA — Finalmente, il cui lancio è previsto per il 22 dicembre 2021, dopo 20 anni — e 10 miliardi di dollari (8,8 miliardi di euro) — il telescopio spaziale James Webb è pronto a sopportare l'accelerazione e le forze vibrazionali di un viaggio di 27 minuti per raggiungere l'orbita... piegato come un origami all'interno del razzo europeo Ariane 5.



In caso di successo, cambierà il modo in cui vediamo l'universo: fornendo viste sulla nascita delle prime stelle e galassie dell'universo, sondando le atmosfere dei pianeti intorno ad altre stelle e lanciando una rivoluzione cosmologica che non si vedeva da quando Galileo ha puntato per la prima volta un telescopio verso il cielo in 1609.



Dopo aver completato i test ad agosto e dopo un mese di ripiegamento, stivaggio e preparazione dell'enorme osservatorio per la spedizione, un viaggio di 5.800 miglia via terra e via mare ha portato JWST dalla California, attraverso il Canale di Panama, alla costa nord-orientale del Sud America ... allo spazioporto europeo a Kourou, nella Guyana francese.



Il telescopio spaziale più grande, potente e complesso mai costruito è pronto a decollare e iniziare un viaggio lungo 1,6 milioni di km (1 milione di miglia) dalla Terra a un parcheggio nello spazio chiamato secondo punto di Lagrange (L2), un punto di equilibrio gravitazionale relativo al Sole e alla Terra in cui gli oggetti tendono a rimanere fermi.



La parte più impegnativa della missione: svolgersi nello spazio. Un mese di manovre critiche seguirà il lancio mentre il telescopio si dispiega lentamente come una farfalla che emerge dalla sua crisalide mentre si sposta più in profondità nello spazio. I 29 giorni dopo il decollo durante i quali il telescopio si dispiega e si posiziona nello spazio senza backup, senza seconde possibilità, determineranno il successo o il fallimento di Webb. Niente di tutto questo è mai stato fatto prima e deve essere fatto perfettamente e da remoto. La NASA ha definito il lungo e estenuante periodo di attesa come "29 giorni al limite" o "29 giorni di terrore", che ricordano i "sette minuti di terrore" sopportati durante l'ingresso atmosferico quando il Perseverance Rover è atterrato su Marte.



31 minuti dopo il decollo, l'array di pannelli solari si dispiegherà per catturare l'energia dal sole e alleviare il consumo delle sue batterie interne. 1,5 ore dopo verrà dispiegata l'antenna per le comunicazioni. Passerà la Luna in 1,5 giorni. Il giorno di Natale, 3 giorni dopo il decollo, inizierà a dispiegarsi l'enorme tettuccio parasole che misura 21,3 m per 14,3 m (70 piedi per 47 piedi) per iniziare a raffreddare gli strumenti. Senza parasole non funziona niente. Il giorno 11, lo specchio segmentato di 6,5 metri di diametro, rivestito con un sottile strato d'oro, si aprirà, oscillerà e inizierà a bloccarsi in posizione.



Queste prime due settimane saranno le più snervanti. Esistono circa 50 principali sistemi di dispiegamento con 178 meccanismi di rilascio, 70 gruppi di cerniere, 400 pulegge, 90 cavi e otto motori che devono funzionare perfettamente per tenere sotto controllo il parasole mentre si dispiega. Qualsiasi singolo meccanismo difettoso potrebbe causare l'interruzione dell'intera sequenza.



Dopo 29 giorni, i razzi Webb effettueranno un'ultima combustione per metterli in orbita a 1,5 milioni di km dalla Terra intorno a L2. Dopo il dispiegamento e il raggiungimento dell'orbita, deve raffreddarsi a temperature di esercizio criogeniche di circa 40 K (- 388 ˚F o - 233 ˚C), regolare e allineare i segmenti dello specchio e calibrare gli strumenti. Ci vorranno fino a sei mesi per completare .



Dopo che questo processo di messa in servizio è stato completato, inizia la scienza. Webb sarà in grado di raccogliere la luce che ha viaggiato per 13,5 miliardi di anni, quasi dall'inizio dell'universo, per assistere alla nascita delle primissime galassie e stelle. Non solo ci aiuta a capire come le galassie, come la nostra Via Lattea, si evolvono nel corso di miliardi di anni, ma sarà anche abbastanza potente da cercare vapore acqueo e altri segni di abitabilità nelle atmosfere dei pianeti in orbita attorno a stelle lontane.



Guardando indietro nel tempo. I telescopi sono macchine del tempo, nel senso che la luce che colpisce i loro sensori porta immagini di un universo molto lontano. A rigor di termini, quando i telescopi guardano la luce di galassie lontane, non stanno letteralmente guardando indietro nel tempo. Il passato non esiste più, quindi nessuno può guardarlo direttamente. Invece, i telescopi stanno osservando il modello di luce del tempo presente che ha viaggiato in gran parte indisturbato attraverso il vuoto dello spazio per lo più vuoto per milioni di anni.



Webb è 100 volte più potente del vecchio telescopio spaziale Hubble. Tuttavia, osservare stelle o galassie di stelle che si sono formate subito dopo il Big Bang è un compito arduo e la luce non è completamente indisturbata dal suo passaggio nello spazio. Poiché sono così lontane, le stelle e le galassie sono molto deboli e molto piccole, quindi Webb deve focalizzare la luce il più strettamente possibile. Il fatto che l'universo si stia espandendo presenta un'altra complicazione. Le prime galassie si stanno allontanando dalla Terra e la lunghezza d'onda della luce si sposta dalla luce visibile alla luce infrarossa.



A differenza di Hubble, Webb è progettato per funzionare nell'infrarosso, permettendogli di vedere la luce fortemente spostata verso il rosso di oggetti molto distanti e poiché la luce infrarossa passerà proprio attraverso le gigantesche nuvole di polvere che hanno bloccato la vista della maggior parte degli altri telescopi, Webb raggiungerà più indietro nel tempo rispetto a Hubble o ai telescopi terrestri, rivelando nuove informazioni sulle prime protogalassie e sui buchi neri primordiali. "Non abbiamo mai guardato l'universo a queste lunghezze d'onda, a queste profondità e risoluzioni", afferma Steve Finkelstein dell'Università del Texas, Austin, che guiderà diversi progetti guardando le galassie lontane nel primo anno di Webb. "Penso che avremo delle sorprese".



Desiderando il successo di Webb ma rimanendo al limite durante il prossimo mese



********************** IN ENGLISH ****************



James Webb Space Telescope Launch

A “First Light Machine” to look back 13.5 billion years Capturing views of the universe’s first stars and galaxies and probing the atmosphere’s of planets around other stars will generate a scientific revolution



USA — At long last, expected to launch December 22, 2021, a moment 20 years — and $10 billion (€8.8 billion) — in the making, the James Webb Space telescope (JWST) is set to endure the acceleration and vibrational forces of a 27 minute ride to orbit on the European Ariane 5 rocket, while folded up origami-like and squeezed inside.



If successful, It will change how we see the universe: providing views of the birth of the universe’s first stars and galaxies, probing the atmospheres of planets around other stars and launching a cosmological revolution not seen since Galileo first pointed a telescope at the heavens in 1609.



After completing testing in August and after a month of folding, stowing, and preparing the massive observatory for shipment, a 5,800 mile trip by land and sea took JWST from California, through the Panama Canal to the northeastern coast of South America … to Europe’s Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana.



The largest, most powerful and most complex space telescope ever built is ready to lift off and begin a month long, 1.6 million km (1 million mile) journey from Earth to a parking place in space called the second Lagrange point (L2), a gravitational balance point relative to the Sun and Earth where objects tend to stay put.



The most challenging part of the mission — unfolding in space. A month of critical maneuvers will follow the launch as the telescope slowly unfurls like a butterfly emerging from its chrysalis while cruising deeper into space. The 29 days after liftoff during which the telescope unfolds and positions itself in space with no backups, no second chances, will determine Webb’s success or failure. None of this has ever been done before and it must be done perfectly and remotely. NASA has referred to the long grueling waiting period as “29 days on the edge” or “ 29 days of terror,” reminiscent of the “seven minutes of terror” endured during atmospheric entry when the Perseverance Rover landed on Mars.



31 minutes after liftoff the solar panel array will deploy to capture energy from the sun and relieve the drain on its internal batteries. 1.5 hours later the communications antenna will be deployed. It will pass the Moon in 1.5 days. On Christmas Day, 3 days after liftoff, it will begin to unfurl the huge sunshield that measures 21.3 m by 14.3 m (70 ft by 47 ft) to begin cooling the instruments. Without the sunshield, nothing works. On day 11, the 6.5 meter diameter segmented mirror, coated with a thin layer of gold, will unfold, swing out and begin locking into place.



These first two weeks will be the most nerve wracking. There are about 50 major deployment systems with 178 release mechanisms, 70 hinge assemblies, 400 pulleys, 90 cables, and eight motors that all must work perfectly to keep the sunshield under control as it unfolds. Any single faulty mechanism might cause breakdown of the whole deployment sequence.



After 29 days the Webb booster rockets will make a final burn to put it into orbit 1.5 million km from Earth around L2. After deployment and achieving orbit, it must cool down to cryogenic operating temperatures of about 40 K (- 388 ˚F or - 233 ˚C), adjust and align the mirror segments and calibrate the instruments.This will take up to six months to complete.



After this commissioning process is completed, then the science begins. Webb will be able to gather light that has been traveling for 13.5 billion years, almost since the beginning of the universe, to witness births of the very first galaxies and stars. Not only helping us understand how galaxies, like our own Milky Way, evolve over billions of years it will also be powerful enough to search for water vapor and other signs of habitability in the atmospheres of planets orbiting distant stars.



Looking back in time. Telescopes are time machines in the sense that the light striking their sensors brings images of a universe long past. Strictly speaking, when telescopes look at the light from distant galaxies, they are not literally looking back in time. The past no longer exists, so no one can directly look at it. Instead, the telescopes are looking at the present time pattern of light that has been traveling largely undisturbed through the mostly empty vacuum of space for millions of years.



Webb is 100 times more powerful than the aging Hubble Space Telescope. Nevertheless, observing stars or galaxies of stars that formed soon after the Big Bang is a daunting task and the light is not completely undisturbed by its passage through space. Because they are so far away, stars and galaxies are very faint and very small, so Webb must focus the light as tightly as possible. The fact that the universe is expanding presents another complication. The early galaxies are moving away from Earth and the wavelength of light is shifted down from visible light to infrared light.



Unlike Hubble, Webb is designed to work in infrared, allowing it to see heavily redshifted light of very distant objects and because infrared light will pass right through the giant clouds of dust that have blocked the view of most other telescopes, Webb will reach further back in time than Hubble or ground-based telescopes, revealing new information about the first protogalaxies and primordial black holes. “We’ve never looked at the universe at these wavelengths and these depths and resolution,” says Steve Finkelstein of the University of Texas, Austin, who will lead several projects looking at distant galaxies in Webb’s first year. “I think we’ll be in for some surprises.”



Wishing Webb success but remaining on the edge during the next month