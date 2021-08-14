Perché il primo tentativo del rover della NASA di campionare una roccia marziana è fallito?

Foto: immagini del Perseverance Rover che mostrano il primo pozzo trivellato nella roccia marziana il 6 agosto; Crediti: NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS



USA - È stata una sorpresa, una delusione e un enigma. Dopo aver perforato per estrarre il primo campione di roccia marziana, il 6 agosto 2021, quando è stato ispezionato il tubo campione si è rivelato vuoto! Cosa è successo? Dopo due giorni di analisi di tutti i dati, il team ha stabilito che la perforazione è andata come previsto... ma non ci sono prove di un nucleo intatto, o di pezzi del nucleo nel tubo del campione o sulla superficie marziana.



L'11 agosto 2021, Louise Jandura, Chief Engineer for Sampling & Caching presso NASA/JPL ha riferito che misurazioni e immagini dettagliate "ci portano a credere che l'attività di carotaggio in questa roccia insolita abbia prodotto solo polvere/piccoli frammenti che non sono stati trattenuti a causa di le loro dimensioni e la mancanza di un pezzo significativo di un nucleo. Sembra che la roccia non fosse abbastanza robusta per produrre un nucleo. "



Jandura ha spiegato: “Mentre c'è del materiale visibile sul fondo del foro carotato, così come nella pila di talee attorno al foro, è difficile distinguere quale materiale è dal vero nucleo. La roccia era probabilmente troppo secca e friabile per produrre un nucleo intatto quando Perseverance vi ha perforato, creando invece polvere... Sia i team scientifici che quelli ingegneristici ritengono che l'unicità di questa roccia e le sue proprietà materiali siano il contributo principale alla difficoltà nell'estrazione di un nucleo da esso.”



"L'hardware ha funzionato come comandato, ma questa volta la roccia non ha collaborato. Mi ricorda ancora una volta la natura dell'esplorazione. Un risultato specifico non è mai garantito, non importa quanto ti prepari."



"Abbiamo ottenuto la prima sequenza completamente autonoma del nostro sistema di campionamento su Marte entro i limiti di tempo di un singolo Sol. (giorno marziano). Questo è di buon auspicio per il ritmo della nostra campagna scientifica rimanente. Pertanto, ci dirigeremo verso il prossimo luogo di campionamento a South Seitah, il punto più lontano di questa fase della nostra campagna scientifica. Sulla base delle immagini ottenute da rover ed elicotteri fino ad oggi, probabilmente incontreremo rocce sedimentarie che prevediamo si allineeranno meglio con la nostra esperienza di test sulla Terra".



Quindi, Perseverance e il team non si arrendono. "Attendiamo con impazienza il prossimo tentativo di campionamento a South Seitah, previsto all'inizio di settembre". La perseveranza darà agli scienziati la migliore possibilità di scoprire se la vita sia mai sorta su Marte e se raccoglierà i giusti tipi di roccia, i laboratori sulla Terra potrebbero essere in grado di trovare "firme" o segni biologici della vita marziana.



Why did the NASA rover's first attempt to sample a Martian rock fail?

Blame the alien rock. It failed to cooperate and crumbled to dust



USA - It was a surprise, a disappointment, and a puzzle. After drilling to extract the first sample core of a Martian rock, on 6 August 2021, when the sample tube was inspected it turned out to be empty! What happened? After two days of going through all of the data, the team determined that the drilling went as planned … but there is no evidence of an intact core, or pieces of the core in the sample tube or on the Martian surface.



On 11 August 2021, Louise Jandura, Chief Engineer for Sampling & Caching at NASA/JPL reported that detailed measurements and images "lead us to believe that the coring activity in this unusual rock resulted only in powder/small fragments which were not retained due to their size and the lack of any significant chunk of a core. It appears that the rock was not robust enough to produce a core.”



Jandura explained, “While there is material visible in the bottom of the cored hole, as well as in the pile of cuttings around the hole, it's difficult to distinguish which material is from the actual core. The rock was likely too dry and crumbly to produce an intact core as Perseverance drilled into it, creating powder instead … Both the science and engineering teams believe that the uniqueness of this rock and its material properties are the dominant contributor to the difficulty in extracting a core from it.”



"The hardware performed as commanded but the rock did not cooperate this time. It reminds me yet again of the nature of exploration. A specific result is never guaranteed no matter how much you prepare.”



"We achieved the first complete autonomous sequence of our sampling system on Mars within the time constraints of a single Sol. (Martian day). This bodes well for the pace of our remaining science campaign. Therefore, we will head to the next sampling location in South Seitah, the farthest point of this phase of our science campaign. Based on rover and helicopter imaging to date, we will likely encounter sedimentary rocks there that we anticipate will align better with our Earth-based test experience.”



So, Perseverance and the team aren't giving up. "We are looking forward to the next sampling attempt in South Seitah, anticipated in early September." Perseverance will give scientists the best chance yet to learn whether life ever arose on Mars and if it collects the right kinds of rock, laboratories back on Earth might be able to find "signatures" or biological signs of Martian life.