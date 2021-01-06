Marte chiama ... La ricerca della vita su Marte ricomincia a febbraio di quest'anno

USA - Dopo un anno molto deprimente e un inverno crudele, un senso di speranza sta sorgendo sia qui a Bend, nell'Oregon che in tutto il mondo. L'arrivo di più vaccini contro il virus COVID-19 e la rimozione di un'amministrazione incompetente negli Stati Uniti annuncia il ritorno a una vita più normale e produttiva.



Il nuovo anno e la nuova amministrazione mantengono la promessa che non solo ci impegneremo nuovamente con altre nazioni per affrontare le sfide del cambiamento climatico amplificato dall'uomo (incendi, siccità, inondazioni, specie in pericolo, povertà, fame ...), ma lo faremo allo stesso modo il tempo si unisce all'esplorazione e alla ricerca per comprendere l'universo e la vita stessa. Siamo pronti quest'anno per intraprendere avventure spaziali che fanno storia ...



Dopo la Luna, un oggetto rosso brillante nel cielo che ora chiamiamo Marte è stato visto differire dalle stelle circostanti e ha attirato un'attenzione speciale sin dai tempi antichi. Celebrato a lungo nel mito e nella leggenda, quando i telescopi furono inventati per la prima volta Marte è cresciuto dall'essere un intrigante e misterioso punto rosso nel cielo per diventare un pianeta gemello, un mondo nella nostra cultura e immaginazione ... Potrebbe questo pianeta, così simile al nostro Terra, ospite della vita?



La ricerca della vita su Marte ricomincia a febbraio di quest'anno. Per la prima volta dalle prime missioni "Mars Viking" degli anni '70, tre missioni spaziali dedicate da tre paesi arriveranno sul pianeta rosso a pochi giorni l'una dall'altra a febbraio per cercare tracce di vita antica ed esaminare la possibilità che microscopiche la vita può ancora esistere oggi. Una prima ambiziosa missione orbiter su Marte negli Emirati Arabi Uniti, una missione combinata orbiter-lander-rover della China National Space Administration, che dovrebbe atterrare nel maggio 2021 dopo tre mesi in orbita marziana, e un nuovo grande rover della NASA, il primo passo in una NASA e ESA European Space Agency missione "Mars Sample Return" per raccogliere e restituire campioni di rocce di Marte sulla Terra.



Il primo ad atterrare sarà il rover "Perseverance" della NASA previsto per il 18 febbraio 2021 al cratere Jezero, sede di un delta del fiume relitto vicino all'equatore marziano. La ricerca della vita su Marte riprenderà quindi sul serio. Ispirato dai campioni di roccia lunare dell'Apollo, che anche oggi 50 anni dopo continuano a fornire nuove scoperte scientifiche lunari, si prevede che le analisi di campioni di rocce marziane da restituire alla Terra in un secondo momento faranno avanzare significativamente la nostra comprensione sia del pianeta Marte che della vita stessa.



Da giovane ho avuto il privilegio di lavorare come ingegnere di progetto al programma Apollo / Saturno della NASA all'alba dell'era spaziale. Fu il risultato sia dello Sputnik russo che della sveglia del nostro presidente John F. Kennedy che nel 1961 stabilì l'obiettivo di inviare un astronauta sulla luna prima della fine di quel decennio. È diventato un periodo determinante nella mia vita e in quella dell'umanità. Ho apprezzato il senso di soggezione e l'eccitazione di far parte della prima missione del suo genere nell'intera storia di 4 miliardi di anni della vita ... lasciare la madre Terra e viaggiare nello spazio per visitare il nostro corpo celeste più vicino.



Apollo e le successive missioni spaziali hanno fatto la storia, ma c'è altra storia in arrivo e sarà scritta dai giovani di oggi. Ciò include l'esplorazione dello spazio umano, iniziando con il rimandare le persone sulla Luna e poi su Marte e spingendo i limiti della nostra comprensione dell'universo. Forse una giovane ragazza deciderà che invece di aspirare a diventare una principessa, diventerà un'astrobiologa che analizza la vita aliena e sarà una dei primi astronauti a salire sulla superficie del pianeta Marte ...



Non vedo l'ora che arrivi il 20 gennaio quando la nostra nuova amministrazione politica entrerà in carica e il 18 febbraio quando inizierà la nostra più recente ricerca della vita marziana.



************** In ENGLISH **************



Mars beckons …



The search for life on Mars begins anew in February of this year A new year brings a new search for life on Mars with robotic spacecraft from three countries arriving at the red planet in February, 2021



USA - After a very depressing year and a cruel winter, a sense of hope is rising both here in Bend, Oregon and around the world. The arrival of multiple vaccines against the COVID-19 virus and the removal of an incompetent administration in the United States heralds the return to a more normal and productive life.



The new year and new administration hold out the promise that not only will we reengage with other nations to meet the challenges of human amplified climate change (fires, drought, floods, endangered species, poverty, hunger ...) we will at the same time join in the exploration and quest to understand the universe and life itself. We are poised this year to embark on history making space adventures …



After the Moon, a glowing red object in the sky we now call Mars was seen to differ from the surrounding stars and has attracted special attention since ancient times. Long celebrated in myth and legend, when telescopes were first invented Mars grew from being an intriguing, mysterious red dot in the sky to become a sister planet, a world in our culture and imagination ... Could this planet, so similar to our own Earth, host life?



The search for life on Mars begins anew in February of this year. For the first time since the early Viking missions of the 1970's, three dedicated space missions from three countries will arrive at the red planet within a few days of one another in February to seek traces of ancient life and examine the possibility that microscopic life may still exist today. An ambitious first United Arab Emirates Mars orbiter mission, a China National Space Administration combined orbiter-lander-rover mission, expected to land in May 2021 after three months in martian orbit, and a new large NASA rover, the first step in a joint NASA/European Space Agency Mars Sample Return mission to collect and return samples of Mars rocks to Earth.



The first to land will be the NASA "Perseverance" rover scheduled for 18 February 2021 at Jezero crater, home to a relict river delta near the Martian equator. The search for life on Mars will then resume in earnest. Inspired by the Apollo moon rock samples, which even today 50 years later continue to provide new lunar science discoveries, analyses of samples of Martian rocks to be returned to Earth at a later date is anticipated to significantly advance our understanding of both planet Mars and life itself.



As young man I had the privilege of working as a project engineer on NASA’s Apollo/Saturn moon program at the dawn of the space age. It was the result of the both the Russian Sputnik and the wake up call from our president John F. Kennedy who in 1961 established the goal of sending an astronaut to the moon before the end of that decade. It became a defining period in my own life and that of mankind. I enjoyed the sense of awe and excitement of being a part of the first mission of its kind in life's entire 4 billion year history… to leave mother Earth and journey through space to visit our nearest celestial body.



Apollo and subsequent space missions made history, but there is more history coming and it will be written by the youth of today. That includes human space exploration, beginning with sending people back to the moon and then on to Mars and pushing the limits of our understanding of the universe. Perhaps a young girl will decide that rather than aspiring to becoming a princess, she will become an Astrobiologist analyzing alien life and be one of the first astronauts to step onto the surface of planet Mars..



I am looking forward to 20 January when our new political administration takes office and 18 February when our newest search for Martian life begins.