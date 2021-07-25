L'elicottero della NASA Ingenuity completa il decimo volo su Marte

FOTO - Pista a terra per il 10° volo di Ingenuity. Ogni punto è un waypoint. Credito JPL-Caltech/Università dell'Arizona



USA -- 24 luglio 2021: L'elicottero Ingenuity Mars ha nuovamente spinto i suoi limiti e durante il volo 10 ha raggiunto il traguardo di un miglio (1,61 km) per la distanza totale percorsa su Marte mentre si librava su un gruppo di caratteristiche rocciose chiamate "Raised Ridges" - un sistema di fratture che gli scienziati del rover Perseverance sperano di visitare per indagare sulla possibilità di preservare un habitat microbico del sottosuolo.



Questa decima missione è stato il volo più complesso fino ad oggi con 10 waypoint distinti (contrassegnati da punti nell'immagine sopra). Volando a un'altitudine record di 12 metri (40 piedi), la superficie rocciosa e increspata ha reso la navigazione una sfida. Ingenuity lasciò il suo sesto aeroporto e salì alla sua nuova altezza record, dirigendosi poi a sud-ovest di 50 metri (165 piedi). Sono state scattate le prime immagini delle “Raised Ridges” guardando verso sud. Una seconda immagine è stata scattata al waypoint 3, sempre guardando a sud, fornendo due immagini sovrapposte per fornire una visione stereo.



Continuando a volare più a ovest, scattando immagini lungo il percorso, sono state ottenute altre tre serie di immagini stereo prima di girare a nord-est per atterrare al suo settimo aeroporto, a circa 95 metri (310 piedi) a ovest del punto di decollo (aeroporto 6). Il tempo di volo totale su questo volo è stato di 165 secondi.



Gli scienziati della NASA sperano che le immagini a colori raccolte durante il volo forniscano l'aspetto più ravvicinato degli affioramenti che potrebbero registrare alcuni degli ambienti acquatici più profondi del vecchio letto del lago nel cratere Jezero. Dato il fitto programma di missioni, è possibile che Perseverance non sia in grado di visitare queste rocce, nel qual caso le immagini di Ingenuity potrebbero offrire l'unica opportunità per studiare questi depositi.



Dopo aver fatto la storia il 19 aprile 2021 come primo aereo a motore a decollare su un altro mondo e aver raggiunto con successo tutti i suoi obiettivi di dimostrazione tecnologica originale, dopo il suo quarto volo il 30 aprile 2021 l'elicottero su Marte ha ricevuto una nuova missione: iniziare lo scouting nuovo terreno marziano.



Durante questi voli successivi, Ingenuity ha esplorato aree inesplorate del cratere Jezero atterrando in nuove posizioni dopo ogni missione. Durante il 9° volo l'elicottero ha attraversato un terreno insidioso sorvolando punti che il rover Perseverance non può raggiungere, dimostrando l'utilità di avere un ricognitore aggiuntivo per elicotteri.



Lo stesso rover Perseverance si sta ora preparando a raccogliere i primi campioni di superficie marziana per un futuro ritorno sulla Terra mentre inizia la sua esplorazione scientifica alla ricerca di segni dell'antica vita marziana.



**************IN ENGLISH *************



NASA Ingenuity Helicopter completes 10th flight on Mars

With the successful landing of Flight 10 Ingenuity has now made twice as many flights as originally planned and marked the significant threshold of one-mile total distance flown on Mars as it continues to exceed all expectations.

FOTO - Ground track for Ingenuity”s 10th flight. Each dot is a waypoint credit JPL-Caltech/University of Arizona



4 July, 2021: The Ingenuity Mars Helicopter again pushed its limits and during Flight 10 reached the one-mile mark for total distance flown on Mars as it soared over a collection of rocky features called the “Raised Ridges”— a system of fractures the Perseverance rover scientists hope to visit to investigate if a subsurface microbial habitat might be preserved there.



This 10th mission was the most complex flight to date with 10 distinct waypoints (marked by dots in the image above). Flying at a record altitude of 12 meters (40 feet), the rocky, rippled surface made navigation a challenge. Ingenuity left its sixth airfield and climbed to its new record height, then heading south-by southwest 50 meters (165 feet). It took the first images of the “Raised Ridges” looking towards the south. A second image was taken at waypoint 3, again looking south, providing two overlapping images to provide a stereo view.



Continuing to fly farther to the west, snapping images along the way, another three sets of stereo images were obtained before turning northeast to land at its seventh airfield, about 95 meters (310 feet) west of the takeoff point (airfield 6). The total air time on this flight was 165 seconds.



NASA scientists hope the color images collected during the flight will provide the closest look yet of outcroppings that may record some of the old lake bed’s deepest water environments in Jezero crater. Given the tight mission schedule, it’s possible that Perseverance may not be able to visit these rocks in which case the Ingenuity images may offer the only opportunity to study these deposits.



After making history 19 April 2021 as the first powered aircraft to take off on another world, and having successfully achieved all of its original technology demonstration goals, after its 4th flight on 30 April 2021 the Mars helicopter was given a new mission: to start scouting new Martian terrain.



During these subsequent flights Ingenuity has explored uncharted areas of Jezero Crater landing at new locations after each mission. During the 9th flight the helicopter crossed over treacherous terrain flying over spots the Perseverance rover can’t reach, demonstrating the utility of having an adjunct helicopter scout.



The Perseverance rover itself is now preparing to collect the first ever Martian surface samples for a future return to Earth as it begins its science exploration searching for signs of ancient Martian life.