L'America ripudia l'esperimento Trump!

Sabato mattina, ho ricevuto la notifica che Joe Biden aveva ricevuto i 270 voti elettorali necessari per vincere le elezioni presidenziali degli Stati Uniti.

Una sensazione di sollievo e calma mi ha travolto, mentre un peso invisibile si sollevava dalle mie spalle. Fino ad allora non mi ero davvero reso conto dello stress che l'incertezza di queste elezioni mi aveva imposto.

Avevo espresso il mio voto in anticipo, il 18 ottobre, e ho seguito il lento processo che si è svolto in tutto il paese nelle ultime tre settimane. I miei amici e io sentivamo che la sopravvivenza stessa delle nostre istituzioni democratiche dipendeva dal risultato. Dopo la chiusura delle urne martedì 3 novembre, attendevamo con ansia che il conteggio dei voti venisse rivelato in tutto il Paese. Inizialmente sembrava che Trump fosse avanti e seguirono giorni di ansia mentre cercavo di fare i conti con la possibilità che avremmo dovuto sopportare altri 4 anni di caos, bugie e tweet che promuovevano paura, odio per "gli altri" e continua distruzione delle nostre norme e istituzioni democratiche.

Man mano che i risultati continuavano ad arrivare, è diventato evidente che il vantaggio iniziale di Trump stava evaporando come una nebbia mattutina. Per me, l'oscurità si è alzata ed è uscito il sole quando i risultati della Pennsylvania hanno conquistato la vittoria di Biden e mandato Trump alla sconfitta. Sono stato felicissimo di essere uno degli oltre 74 milioni di elettori per la sanità mentale, la stabilità e la fine delle divisioni di Trump. Dopo un minuto circa, mi sono reso conto che altri 70 milioni di persone avevano l'emozione opposta e avrebbero sentito la rabbia e la disperazione della perdita.

Queste persone sono quasi la metà del paese. Hanno visto i capricci infantili di Trump e il disprezzo per le nostre istituzioni democratiche, eppure hanno deciso di volerne di più. Perché? Sono alcuni dei miei vicini, mio ​​zio, il fratello e il cognato di mia moglie. Non sono persone cattive ma sono arrabbiate, risentite e addolorate e anche se potrebbero non aver gradito Trump personalmente, mantengono la loro convinzione che Trump abbia promesso qualcosa che desiderano. Ho scoperto che le persone con cui ho parlato erano concentrate su una o due specificità unicamente importanti per loro personalmente e hanno ignorato qualsiasi altra cosa stesse facendo. Uniti vinciamo divisi perdiamo. Sarà difficile, ma saneremo le divisioni individuate e lacerate da Trump per i suoi scopi e ci sforzeremo di affrontare i problemi con l'America come li vedono gli elettori di Trump, valorizzando e rispettando le loro preoccupazioni e allo stesso tempo procedendo per riprendere istituzioni che enfatizzano scienza, verità, valori e carattere nella governance.

La democrazia vince. Con il maggior numero di voti presidenziali mai espresso nella nostra storia, abbiamo ripudiato l'esperimento Trump.

English

Trump loses, Democracy wins Post election thoughts.

Saturday morning, I received notification on my iWatch that Joe Biden had received the 270 electoral votes needed to win the United States presidential election. A sensation of relief and calm swept over me as an invisible weight lifted from my shoulders. Until then I really hadn’t fully realized the stress this election's uncertainty had imposed on me. I had cast my vote early, on 18 October, and followed the slow process unfolding across the country during the past three weeks.

My friends and I felt the very survival of our democratic institutions was riding on the outcome. After the closing of the polls on Tuesday 3 November we anxiously awaited the vote counts to be revealed across the country. Initially it appeared that Trump was ahead and days of anxiety followed as I tried to come to grips with the possibility that we might have to endure 4 more years of chaos, lies and tweets promoting fear, hatred of "the Others,"and continued destruction of our democratic norms and institutions. As results continued to come in, it became apparent that Trump's early lead was evaporating like a morning fog. For me, the darkness lifted and the sun came out when the results from Pennsylvania clinched Biden's win and sent Trump to defeat. I was overjoyed to be one of over 74 million voters for sanity, stability and an end to Trump's divisiveness.

After a minute or so, I realized that an additional 70 million people had the opposite emotion and they would feel the anger and despair of loss. These people are very nearly half of the country. They have seen Trump’s infantile tantrums and contempt for our democratic institutions, yet they decided they want more of it. Why? They are some of my neighbors, my uncle, my wife's brother and brother-in-law. They aren’t bad people but they are angry, resentful, and aggrieved and while they might not have liked Trump personally they hold to their belief that Trump promised something they desire. I found those I talked to were each focused on one or two specifics uniquely important to them personally and ignored whatever else he was doing. United we stand, divided we fall. It will be difficult but we will heal the divisions identified and ripped open by Trump for his own purposes and strive to address the problems with America as the Trump voters see them, valuing and respecting their concerns while at the same time moving on to retake our institutions emphasizing science, truth, values and character in governance.

Democracy wins. With the largest number of presidential votes ever cast in our history we have repudiated the Trump experiment.