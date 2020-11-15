L'America ha scelto. E Ora?

In attesa dell'inaugurazione presidenziale degli Stati Uniti La nazione resta in bilico.

Be', non è durato a lungo il sogno. La sensazione di sollievo che ha inondato me e 78 milioni di altri con la notizia che Biden ha vinto le elezioni presidenziali era assicurata.

Ma il rifiuto di Trump di concedere le elezioni, seguito dalle sue affermazioni infondate di frode elettorale mentre insisteva di aver effettivamente vinto (che il nero è bianco e due più due fa cinque) ha riportato una certa ansia. Rimango perplesso.

Il conto alla rovescia continua. 69 giorni all'inaugurazione, il 20 gennaio 2021. Questa volta sotto una nuvola di preoccupazione per il potenziale caos che Trump può istigare nei giorni prima che il presidente eletto Biden possa assumere la carica. Trump è il primo presidente antidemocratico nella storia moderna degli Stati Uniti e continua a ostentare il suo disprezzo per le istituzioni e le norme democratiche.

Questa è la prima volta che assistiamo al rifiuto di accedere a una transizione pacifica del potere. La prima volta che il partito perdente ha deliberatamente fomentato la sfiducia nei confronti dei funzionari elettorali e delle elezioni stesse. Trump e i suoi alleati politici continuano a minare la fiducia nelle elezioni, nei media e nella scienza mentendo apertamente sulle frodi elettorali, definendo idioti gli scienziati e ignorando l'esplosione della minaccia COVID-19. Considera tutto "fake news", ma senza argomenti a sostegno della sua posizione.

Eppure 73 milioni di cittadini gli credono e in "Trumpisim" con tutto il fervore di un culto.

Perché? Lo trovo incomprensibile. Le piattaforme di social media che utilizzano la tecnologia Internet (Twitter, Facebook, ecc.) Hanno consentito agli estremisti di creare camere dell'eco che pompano false narrazioni, teorie del complotto e odio. Quasi ogni storia o menzogna può sembrare plausibile se ripetuta abbastanza spesso e Trump e i suoi seguaci eccellono in questa forma di inganno. È più facile per i gruppi di odio diffondere propaganda e attrarre nuovi membri e, secondo il Dipartimento per la sicurezza interna degli Stati Uniti, la supremazia bianca è oggi la più grande minaccia alla sicurezza nel paese.

Trump usa quegli elementi marginali come suoi strumenti, parte della sua base di supporto. Finora, il paese nel suo insieme rimane tranquillo nonostante i primi timori di possibili disordini civili, manifestazioni di massa e rivolte durante le elezioni o nei giorni o nelle settimane successive.

Come piccolo ma rappresentativo esempio, l'Oregon è tranquillo anche dopo aver vissuto oltre 100 giorni di manifestazioni di massa a Portland, nell'Oregon pre-elettorale. La mia città, Bend, Oregon, rimane tranquilla. Ma rimane anche una sottile tensione, come se una tempesta potesse scoppiare da un giorno all'altro. Molto dipende da Trump stesso e da come si comporterà nei prossimi 69 giorni e questa è una grande incognita.

Sabato 14 novembre, migliaia di sostenitori di Trump hanno marciato a Washington DC, ma non si è ancora diffuso in tutto il paese. Trump, mentre andava a giocare a golf, si è preso il tempo per salutarli e ha definito l'affluenza "riscaldante". Nel frattempo, mentre i casi quotidiani di COVID-19 continuano a salire, si rifiuta di collaborare con l'amministrazione entrante. Il presidente sconfitto continua a fare accuse infondate di frode mentre i principali funzionari della sicurezza coinvolti nella protezione delle elezioni lasciano l'amministrazione o si aspettano di essere licenziati. Con una mossa allarmante, ha rimosso i principali alti funzionari della difesa e installato al loro posto i lealisti di Trump.

Cosa verrà dopo? Aspettiamo il 20 gennaio 2021. La nazione resta in bilico. E io resto in ansia.

English

Awaiting the U.S. Presidential Inauguration The nation remains on edge. Well, that didn’t last long. The feeling of relief that flooded over me and 78 million others with the news that Biden's winning the presidential election was assured. But Trump's refusal to concede the election, followed by his unfounded claims of voter fraud while insisting he has actually won (that black is white and two plus two is five) has led to the return of anxiety. I remain on edge.

The countdown continues. 69 days to Inauguration Day 20 January 2021. This time under a cloud of concern over the potential chaos Trump can instigate in the days before president-elect Biden can assume office. Trump is the first anti-democratic president in modern U.S. history and he continues to flaunt his disdain of democratic institutions and norms. This is the first time we have witnessed a refusal to accede to a peaceful transition of power, The first time the losing party has deliberately fomented mistrust of election officials and elections themselves. Trump and his political allies continue to undermine confidence in the elections, the media, and science by blatantly lying about election fraud, calling scientists idiots and ignoring the exploding COVID-19 threat. It’s all considered "fake news" but with no facts to support his position. And yet 73 million citizens believe him and in "Trumpisim"with all the fervor of a cult. Why? I find it incomprehensible.

Social media platforms utilizing Internet Technology (Twitter, Facebook, etc.) has enabled extremists to create echo chambers pumping out false narratives, conspiracy theories and hate. Almost any story or lie can sound plausible if repeated often enough and Trump and his followers excel in this form of deception. It is easier for hate groups to spread propaganda and attract new members and according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, white supremacy is now the biggest security threat in the country today. Trump uses those fringe elements as his tools, part of his support base. So far, the country as a whole remains quiet in spite of early fears of possible civil unrest, mass demonstrations and riots during the election or in the days or weeks following. As a small but representative example, Oregon is quiet even after experiencing over 100 days of mass demonstrations in Portland, Oregon pre-election. My own city of Bend, Oregon, remains quiet. Quiet, yes, but there remains a subtle tension as if a brewing storm could break any day. A lot depends on Trump himself and how he comports himself in the next 69 days and that is a large unknown. On Saturday, 14 November, thousands of Trump supporters marched in Washington D.C. but it has not yet become widespread across the country. Trump, on his way to play a round of golf, took time to greet them and called the turnout "heart warming". Meanwhile, as daily COVID-19 cases continue to break 150,000, he refuses to cooperate with the incoming Biden administration.

The defeated President Donald Trump continues to make unfounded claims of fraud while key security officials involved in protecting elections leave the administration or expect to be fired. In an alarming move, he has removed key senior defense officials and installed Trump loyalists in their place.

What is next? We wait for 20 January 2021. The nation remains on edge. I remain on edge.