L’istigazione all'insurrezione di Trump

USA - Trump, un presidente instabile, è un pericolo per gli Stati Uniti e per il mondo. Lui, i suoi sostenitori e il suo culto militante dei seguaci devono essere ritenuti responsabili della loro contaminazione della democrazia americana.



Lunedì 11 gennaio 2021, i membri di alto rango del Congresso hanno raccomandato che Trump venga rimosso dall'incarico immediatamente invocando il 25 ° emendamento o, in mancanza di ciò, utilizzando il potere di impeachment per istigazione all'insurrezione.



Mercoledì 6 gennaio 2021 il Campidoglio degli Stati Uniti a Washington D.C. è stato attaccato e invaso. Mia moglie ed io eravamo fuori per una passeggiata mattutina quando abbiamo ricevuto un messaggio da uno dei nostri amici. "Se non stai guardando la tv, accendila", abbiamo risposto, "Durante la nostra passeggiata. Buone o cattive notizie?" "Male. Trump ha amplificato la sua gente e hanno fatto breccia nella capitale. Il Congresso è rinchiuso e ha dovuto nascondersi sotto le loro sedie". Un attimo dopo è seguito un altro messaggio: "MANTENIMENTO ARMATO ALLA PORTA DI CASA. LA POLIZIA È SOPRA" Così siamo stati avvertiti dell'insurrezione di Trump. Siamo tornati a casa, ci siamo sintonizzati e abbiamo guardato con il resto del mondo mentre gli eventi si svolgevano. Eravamo sbalorditi, senza parole, arrabbiati e allarmati.



Mi è stato chiesto se volevo condividere i miei pensieri sugli eventi di Washington DC, ma ho esitato a farlo. Tuttavia, dopo aver osservato le successive ricadute politiche per il paese e la morte di cinque persone a causa di quest'ultima mossa di Trump, condividerò con voi l'opinione di un cittadino americano, una voce da una città americana, con l'avvertenza che circa il 50% del paese potrebbe non essere d'accordo con me.



Nel settembre 2020 la rivista "Economist" aveva una storia di copertina intitolata: "Le brutte elezioni americane ... quanto male potrebbero essere?" Bene, mercoledì abbiamo avuto la risposta. Una risposta spaventosa. Il presidente in carica degli Stati Uniti, un narcisista, squilibrato, megalomane che si è rifiutato di accettare di aver perso le elezioni, ha tentato un colpo di stato per rimanere al potere. Come ha successivamente scritto James Fallow sulla rivista "Atlantic" il 10 gennaio 2021: Time for Consequences: "[Trump] ... la corruzione personale, il disprezzo per la Costituzione e la cattiva gestione distruttiva del governo federale non hanno precedenti".



È importante che Trump e i membri della folla che ha invaso il Campidoglio siano ritenuti responsabili. Come sottolineato dalla nipote di Trump, Mary L. Trump, nel suo libro "Troppo e mai abbastanza: come la mia famiglia ha creato l'uomo più pericoloso del mondo" - "Questo è il risultato finale del fatto che a Donald è stato continuamente dato un permesso e premiato non solo per i suoi fallimenti ma per le sue trasgressioni - contro la tradizione, contro la decenza, contro la legge e contro gli esseri umani. La sua assoluzione nel finto processo di impeachment del Senato è stata un'altra ricompensa per il cattivo comportamento ". "... È solo un altro modo per lui di vedere cosa può farla franca. E finora è riuscito a farla franca con tutto ". [pag. 204]



Secondo me Trump è, in poche parole, un essere umano ripugnante. Un individuo vuoto, intollerante, vendicativo, apertamente materialista senza moralità guida - essendo il potere la sua unica motivazione, deve essere rimosso dal potere. Le continue bugie e invettive di Trump hanno nutrito e avvelenato le menti dei suoi seguaci del culto.



La disinformazione ha spronato la folla che ha preso d'assalto la capitale. Trump ha falsamente affermato ai suoi sostenitori "Hanno truccato le elezioni" un'affermazione fraudolenta che è per definizione una teoria del complotto travolgente: che le persone potenti stanno manipolando la società. In tal modo ha armato una tendenza umana a credere a qualunque cosa soddisfi i nostri preconcetti. Tale disinformazione nel mezzo di una pandemia, crisi di disoccupazione, dimostrazioni di massa contro la violenza della polizia e l'ingiustizia razziale, il tutto unito a elezioni presidenziali profondamente polarizzanti rende le teorie del complotto e le bugie ancora più allettanti, fornendo una logica e un senso di controllo a molte persone. In un mondo caotico le cospirazioni sono allettanti e Trump le usa a suo vantaggio rendendoli il punto di convergenza di tante nostalgie (Make America Great Again), ansie e risentimenti.



Gli americani della classe media, per lo più bianchi, sembrano sentirsi minacciati da ogni parte dalla paura della contaminazione razziale, del progresso sociale, dalla tecnologia, così come dallo spostamento della produzione all'estero, con il potere economico concentrato nelle mani delle ricche "élite" liberali. Con la pandemia COVID-19 e i fallimenti economici, il futuro, a lungo immaginato in termini di speranza, è diventato associato alla paura e alla paura per sempre più persone. Si sentono vittimizzati e hanno bisogno di un nemico da incolpare: gli immigrati, i neri, la femminilizzazione d'America, il popolo comunista, socialista, liberale,"Lizard People" ... lo Stato profondo ...



Gli psicologi sociali hanno dimostrato che individuare un avversario che ha le qualità che rappresentano la tua visione del male influenzata dalla cultura consente alle persone stressate di acquisire un senso di controllo. Trump lo usa. I social media lo amplificano. Le teorie del complotto e la disinformazione sono state usate per secoli da personaggi potenti (ad esempio Hitler o Mussolini negli anni '30) come un'arma politica pericolosa per manipolare le persone e guadagnare o mantenere potere politico. Gli esperti sottolineano che le persone hanno maggiori probabilità di credere alla disinformazione a cui sono esposte più e più volte. Confondono la familiarità con la verità e Trump è un maestro della ripetitiva menzogna.



Man mano che la corrente sotterranea razzista dietro le paure che il potere politico bianco stia calando diventa chiara e gli elementi deformati di alcuni movimenti del cristianesimo americano che affermano che Trump è un salvatore sostenuto dalla volontà di Dio, mi lascia disgustato e sconvolto. I movimenti totalitari sono spesso caratterizzati da tali elementi pseudo religiosi. L'appello di Trump alla virilità americana diventa una chiamata alle armi e il vangelo che predica è visto come una verità sacra.



Gli insurrezionalisti pro-Trump di mercoledì includevano non solo i soliti sostenitori di Trump, ma anche ex militari, forze dell'ordine e membri della milizia di destra dei neofascisti Proud Boys (God's Warriors), QAnon (un gruppo di cospirazione di estrema destra che sostiene una cabala di Satana - pedofili cannibalisti che adorano stanno complottando contro il presidente Trump che sta combattendo la cabala) e gruppi paramilitari che si sono comportati come una forza d'attacco, mescolandosi con la folla pro-Trump mentre indossavano mimetiche paramilitari, maschere facciali, elmetti, armature, fondine e armi da fuoco. Si sono mossi intenzionalmente portando dei vincoli di plastica (fascette) spesso usati dalla polizia in situazioni di arresto di massa. Sembravano pronti a prendere ostaggi in Campidoglio, in particolare le tre persone prossime in linea di successione per la presidenza …



L'azione di massa ispirata da Trump che ha provocato la morte di cinque persone, piantando bombe a tubo, imbrattando feci umane sui muri, sventolando bandiere di Trump e confederati mentre distruggeva gli uffici, ostacolando il congresso in sessione e minacciando i legislatori di fermare il conteggio dei voti non lo era una protesta pacifica ma gli atti dei terroristi interni.



Il Paese è gravemente diviso e uno dei timori pressanti sollevati dagli analisti è che Trump abbia effettivamente stabilito la sua forza di milizia, composta dai suoi seguaci militanti che può chiamare a suo piacimento. Ciò ricorda l'uso da parte di Hitler delle camicie brune o delle truppe d'assalto ... le SA ... che furono determinanti nell'ascesa dei nazisti con violento vigilantismo criminale e intimidazione della popolazione ebraica e di sinistra.



La nostra democrazia è fragile e deve essere difesa se vuole durare. Il Paese è in crisi e sull'orlo di un pericoloso precipizio. Credo che il Congresso e la nuova amministrazione possano correggere questo problema prima che sia troppo tardi e riportarci sulla rotta, ma temo che sarà una strada estremamente difficile da percorrere.



************In ENGLISH ***************



Trump’s Instigation of Insurrection



Trump, an unstable president, is a danger to the United States and to the world. He, his enablers and his militant cult of followers must be held accountable for their defilement of American Democracy .



Monday, 11 January 2021, high ranking members of Congress have recommended that Trump be removed from office immediately by invoking the 25th amendment or, failing that, using the power of impeachment for Instigation of Insurrection.



Wednesday, 6 January 2021 the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. was attacked and overrun. My wife and I were out for a morning walk when we received a text from one of our friends. "If you aren’t watching tv turn it on," we replied, "On our walk. Good news or bad?" "Bad. Trump has amped up his people and they’ve breached the capital. Congress is locked in and had to to hide under their chairs.” A moment later another message followed: “ARMED STAND-OFF AT THE HOUSE DOOR. POLICE ARE OVERRUN" Thus we were alerted to Trump’s insurrection. We returned home, tuned in and watched with the rest of the world as events unfolded. We were aghast, speechless, angered and alarmed.



I was asked if I would share my thoughts about the events in Washington D.C. but I hesitated to do so. However, after observing the subsequent political fallout for the country and the deaths of five people from this latest Trump move, I will share with you one American citizen’s opinion, one voice from one American city, with the caveat that about 50%of the country might disagree with me.



In September 2020 the “Economist” magazine had a cover story titled: "America’s ugly election... how bad could it get?" Well, on Wednesday we got the answer. An appalling answer. The sitting president of the United States, a narcissistic, deranged, megalomaniac having refused to accept he lost the election has attempted a coup d'etat to remain in power. As James Fallow subsequently wrote in the “Atlantic” magazine 10 January 2021: Time for Consequences “[Trump’s] … personal corruption, disdain for the Constitution, and destructive mismanagement of the federal government are without precedent.”



It is important that Trump and the members of the crowd that invaded the Capitol be held responsible. As pointed out by Trump’s niece Mary L. Trump in her book “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created The Worlds Most Dangerous Man” — “This is the end result of Donald’s having continually been given a pass and rewarded not just for his failures but for his transgressions — against tradition, against decency, against the law, and against fellow human beings. His acquittal in the sham Senate impeachment trial was another such reward for bad behavior.” “… It’s just another way for him to see what he can get away with. And so far, he’s gotten away with everything.” [pg. 204]



In my opinion Trump is, simply put, a repulsive human being. A hollow individual, intolerant, vindictive, nakedly materialistic with no guiding morality — power being his only motivation he must be removed from power. Trump’s constant lies and rants have fed and poisoned the minds of his cult followers.



Misinformation spurred the mob that stormed the capitol. Trump falsely claimed to his supporters “They rigged the Election” a fraud claim that is by definition a sweeping conspiracy theory — that powerful people are manipulating society. In doing so he weaponized a human tendency to believe whatever satisfies our preconceptions. Such misinformation in the midst of a pandemic, unemployment crisis, mass demonstrations against police violence and racial injustice all coupled with a deeply polarizing presidential election makes conspiracy theories and lies even more appealing, providing a rationale and sense of control to many people.



In a chaotic world conspiracies are alluring and Trump uses them to his advantage making them the the point of convergence of many nostalgias (Make America Great Again), anxieties and resentments.



Middle class mostly white Americans seem to feel threatened on all sides by fear of racial contamination, social progress, by technology, as well as the shift of production overseas, with economic power concentrated in the hands of wealthy liberal “elites.” With the COVID-19 pandemic and economic failures, the future, long imagined in hopeful terms, has become associated with fear and dread for more and more people. They are feeling victimized and they need an enemy to blame: the immigrant, the Blacks, the feminization of America, the communist, socialist, liberal, lizard people … the Deep State…



Social psychologists have shown that singling out an adversary who has the qualities that represent your own culturally influenced view of evil allows stressed people to gain a sense of control. Trump uses that. Social Media amplifies it. Conspiracy theories and misinformation have been used for ages by powerful figures (for example Hitler or Mussolini in the 1930’s) as a dangerous political weapon to manipulate people and gain or maintain power. Experts point out that people are more likely to believe misinformation that they are exposed to over and over again. They mistake familiarity with truth and Trump is a master of the repetitive lie.



As the racist undercurrent behind fears that white political power is waning becomes clear and the warped elements of some American Christianity movements claiming Trump is a savior backed by god's will leaves me disgusted and distraught. Totalitarian movements are often characterized by such pseudo religious elements. Trump’s appeal to American manhood becomes a call to arms, and the gospel he preaches is viewed as a sacred truth.



Wednesday's pro-Trump insurrectionists included not only the usual Trump supporters but also ex-military, law enforcement, and right wing militia members from neo-fascist Proud Boys (God’s Warriors), QAnon (a far-right conspiracy group alleging a cabal of Satan-worshipping cannibalistic pedophiles are plotting against president Trump who is fighting the cabal) and paramilitary groups who were reported behaving as a strike force, mixing in with the Pro-Trump mob while wearing paramilitary camouflage, face masks, helmets, armor, holsters and firearms. They moved with purpose carrying plastic restraints (zip-ties) often used by police in mass arrest situations. They appeared ready to take hostages in the Capitol, in particular the three people next in line of succession for the presidency .…



The mob action inspired by Trump that resulted in the death of five people, planting pipe bombs, smearing human feces on walls, waving Trump and confederate flags while trashing the offices, impeding the congress in session and threatening lawmakers to stop the vote count was not a peaceful protest but the acts of domestic terrorists.



The country is badly divided and one of the pressing fears raised by analysts is that Trump has effectively established his own militia force, made up of his militant followers that he can call on at will. This is reminiscent of Hitler’s use of the brownshirts or storm troopers … the SA … who were instrumental in the rise of the Nazis with violent thuggish vigilantism and intimidation of the leftest and Jewish population.



Our democracy is fragile and must be defended if it is to endure. The country is in crisis and on the edge of a dangerous precipice. I believe Congress and the new administration can correct this before it is too late and set us back on course but I fear it will be an extremely difficult road ahead.

