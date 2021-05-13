Kerry in Rome visit this week

USA - United States special presidential envoy for climate John Kerry will hold talks in Rome on Thursday and Friday with premier Mario Draghi, foreign minister Luigi Di Maio and other senior members of Italy's government, Adnkronos has learned.

On Thursday, Kerry is due to meet Di Maio, ecological transition minister Roberto Cingolani and economic development minister Giancarlo Giorgetti. Kerry's talks with Draghi are slated for Friday, when he will attend an event on how to boost Italy's birth-rate which will be addressed by Pope Francis.