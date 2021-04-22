apri il menu
Italy eyes closer cooperation with Slovenia, Croatia

SLOVENIA - Italy's foreign minster Luigi Di Maio held talks in Slovenia on Wednesday with his Slovenian and Croatian counterparts Anze Logar and Gordan Grlic Radman, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

 

"During today’s trilateral meeting in #Slovenia with @anzelogar and @luigidimaio we emphasized the need to strengthen trilateral #cooperation to further cultivate good neighbourly relations and protect the Adriatic Sea," Grlic Radman tweeted after the talks.

 

