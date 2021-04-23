Italian consulate in Benghazi set to re-open

LIBIA - Italy's consulate in the eastern Libyan port city of Benghazi - which was closed in early 2013 - will soon re-open, foreign minister Luigi Di Maio said on Thursday.

"I have confirmed that the re-opening of the consulate in Benghazi is imminent," Di Maio stated after talks in Rome with his Libyan counterpart Najla Mohamed al-Mangoush.

The consulate was closed after gunmen attempted to kill Italy's consul in Benghazi on January 12, 2013. In September the previous year, Islamic extremists stormed the US embassy in Benghazi and killed ambassador Chris Stevens, a secret agent and two marines.