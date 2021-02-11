RUBRICA - "HOPE" entra nell'orbita di Marte... La prima delle tre missioni lanciate dalla Terra nel luglio 2020, Hope, la navicella spaziale degli Emirati Arabi Uniti, è arrivata su Marte ed è entrata in orbita con successo il 9 febbraio 2021. Ciò rende gli Emirati Arabi Uniti solo il quinto paese nella storia a raggiungere il pianeta rosso e il prima missione interplanetaria fuori dalla regione araba …



Nel luglio 2020, una flottiglia di veicoli spaziali di tre paesi ha lasciato la Terra a pochi giorni l'una dall'altra e si è diretta verso Marte. Percorrendo più di 480 milioni di chilometri, l'orbiter degli Emirati Arabi Uniti chiamato Al-Amal (Hope), l'orbiter-lander della China National Space Administration, Tianwen-1 (Heavenly Questions) e il lander / rover della NASA degli Stati Uniti chiamato Perseverance cercano tutti di riunirsi dati scientifici per aiutare ad espandere la nostra immagine di Marte, dove la vita potrebbe essersi sviluppata.



L'UAE Orbiter "Hope" è il primo di questi a raggiungere Marte ed è entrato in orbita alle 19:42. Ora degli Emirati Arabi Uniti a Dubai il 9 febbraio 2021 (16:42 in Italia), seguita il 10 dalla sonda cinese e infine, il 18, si prevede che Perseverance farà il suo sbarco in superficie.



All'arrivo su Marte, Hope da sola ha avviato con successo la parte più impegnativa della sua missione: una sequenza automatizzata di inserimento nell'orbita di Marte. Avvicinandosi a una velocità di oltre 121.000 chilometri all'ora (75.000 mph) ha acceso i suoi propulsori per 27 minuti, utilizzando quasi la metà del carburante dei veicoli spaziali, per rallentare fino a una velocità di 18.000 km / h (11.184 mph) per essere catturato da La gravità di Marte ed entra in orbita. Una manovra critica e rischiosa, se si fosse avvicinata troppo velocemente o troppo lentamente avrebbe provocato lo schianto o la perdita del tutto del pianeta poiché la gravità marziana avrebbe lanciato la navicella spaziale lontano nello spazio profondo.



Dopo aver rallentato, Hope è stata catturata dalla gravità di Marte ed è entrata nella sua attuale orbita ellittica attorno al pianeta con una distanza dalla superficie compresa tra 50.000 km (31.000 miglia) e 1.000 km (621 miglia). Dopo essersi stabilito in questa orbita di transizione che richiede circa 40 ore per essere completata, Hope è entrata in contatto con la Terra attraverso una stazione di terra in Spagna e ha trasmesso la sua prima immagine di Marte. Rimarrà in questa orbita fino a circa metà maggio, mentre il team di terra invia comandi alla navicella spaziale per testare gli strumenti e perfezionarli come richiesto.



Al termine di questo periodo di transizione, Hope verrà quindi manovrato in una "orbita scientifica" più circolare sull'equatore dei pianeti, consentendo alla sonda di acquisire dati scientifici mentre completa un'orbita ogni 55 ore. Questa è un'orbita completamente unica attorno a Marte che nessuna sonda ha mai preso prima, volando tra 20.000 e 43.000 chilometri (12.000 e 27.000 miglia) sopra la superficie marziana. Rimarrà in questa orbita scientifica per due anni per studiare l'atmosfera superiore e inferiore, nonché la polvere sollevata che spesso copre l'intero pianeta.



Hope, delle dimensioni di un SUV e alta circa come una persona, pesa quasi 1.350 chilogrammi (3.000 libbre) e trasporta tre strumenti; un imager che cattura fotografie sia con luce ottica che ultravioletta e due spettrometri che analizzano la radiazione infrarossa e ultravioletta. I tre insieme studieranno i sottili strati atmosferici di Marte ricchi di anidride carbonica per capire meglio perché Marte ha perso la maggior parte dell'acqua e dell'atmosfera che aveva chiaramente all'inizio della sua storia e che continua a scivolare via, trasportandosi nello spazio.



Le informazioni raccolte forniranno il primo quadro planetario del clima marziano e dei modelli meteorologici nell'arco di giorni, settimane e anni e del suo rapporto con il clima antico. La caccia alla vita si basa sul presupposto che miliardi di anni fa Marte avesse molto ossigeno ed fosse più caldo e umido. Comprendere l'atmosfera oggi può aiutare i ricercatori a capire come l'antico Marte possa aver avuto un passato vitale. I dati raccolti saranno condivisi apertamente con scienziati e istituti di ricerca in tutto il mondo.





“HOPE” enters Mars orbit …

The first of the three missions launched from Earth in July 2020, Hope, the UAE Spacecraft, arrived at Mars and successfully entered into orbit 9 February 2021. This makes the United Arab Emirates only the fifth country in history to reach the red planet and the first interplanetary mission out of the Arab region …



In July 2020, a flotilla of spacecraft from three countries left Earth within a few days of each other and headed for Mars. Traveling more than 480 million kilometers the United Arab Emirates orbiter named Al-Amal (Hope), the China National Space Administration’s orbiter-lander, Tianwen-1 (Heavenly Questions), and the United States Nasa lander/rover called Perseverance all seek to gather scientific data to help expand our picture of Mars where life may have developed.



The UAE Orbiter “Hope” is the first of these to reach Mars and it entered into orbit on 7:42 p.m. UAE time in Dubai the 9th of February 2021 (4:42 p.m in Italy, 7:42 a.m. PST), to be followed on the 10th by China’s probe and finally, on the 18th, Perseverance is expected to make its landing on the surface.



Upon arrival at Mars, Hope on its own successfully initiated the most challenging part of its mission: an automated Mars Orbit Insertion sequence. Approaching at a speed of more than 121,000 kilometers per hour (75,000 mph) it fired its thrusters for 27 minutes, using nearly half of the spacecrafts fuel, to slow down to a speed of 18,000 kph (11,184 mph) in order to be captured by Mars’ gravity and go into orbit. A critical and risky maneuver, had it approached too fast or too slow it would have resulted in either crashing or missing the planet entirely as the Martian gravity would have flung the spacecraft far out into deep space.



After slowing down, Hope was captured by the gravity of Mars and entered into its current elliptical orbit around the planet with its distance from the surface ranging from as far as 50,000 km (31,000 miles) to as close as 1,000 km (621 miles). Having established itself in this transition orbit that takes about 40 hours to complete, Hope made contact with Earth through a ground station in Spain and transmitted its first image of Mars. It will remain in this orbit until about mid-May, while the ground team sends commands to the spacecraft to test the instruments and fine-tune them as required.



Upon completion of this transition period, Hope will then be maneuvered into a more circular “science orbit” over the planets equator allowing the probe to capture scientific data while completing one orbit every 55 hours. This is a completely unique orbit around Mars that no probe has taken before, flying between 20,000 to 43,000 kilometers (12,000 to 27,000 miles) above the Martian surface. It will remain in this science orbit for two years to study the upper and lower atmosphere as well as lofted dust that often covers the entire planet.



Hope, the size of an SUV and about as tall as a person, weighs almost 1,350 kilograms (3,000 pounds) and carries three instruments; an imager that captures photographs in both optical and ultraviolet light, and two spectrometers that analyze Infrared and Ultraviolet radiation. The three together will study the thin, Carbon-dioxide rich atmospheric layers of Mars to better understand why Mars lost most of the water and atmosphere it clearly had early in its history and that continues to slip away, drifting off into space.



The information collected will provide the first planet-wide picture of Martian climate and weather patterns over days, weeks and years and its relationship to ancient climate. The hunt for life relies on the assumption that billions of years ago Mars had plenty of oxygen and was warmer and wetter. Understanding the atmosphere today can help researchers understand how ancient Mars may have had a life-giving past. The collected data will be shared openly with scientists and research institutions world wide.

