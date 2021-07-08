"HOPE" cattura le prime immagini delle aurore Marziane

(Credito immagine: Emirates Mars Mission)



RUBRICA - Un'importante scoperta fatta dall'orbiter della missione Mars "Hope" degli Emirati Arabi Uniti. Il 30 giugno 2021 l'Emirates Mars Mission ha pubblicato tre immagini che mostrano fugaci emissioni aurorali discrete di Marte che non sono mai state riprese prima. Le foto sono state scattate quest'anno il 22, 23 aprile e 6 maggio. Le luci aurorali incandescenti sono generate da particelle cariche che fuoriescono dal sole in un vento che si dirige verso di noi e interagiscono con le linee del campo magnetico. Sulla Terra il nostro forte campo magnetico devia il flusso di particelle e le guida ai nostri poli nord e sud dove producono le luci scintillanti chiamate aurore. La stessa cosa accade su Marte, ... ma su Marte accadono in tutto il pianeta, danzando luci localizzate chiamate aurore discrete che sono dovute alle interazioni con piccole macchie di campi magnetici nella crosta marziana.



Gli scienziati hanno lottato per decenni per studiare queste macchie localizzate altamente elusive di emissioni notturne. Sia l'ESA Mars Express che l'orbiter MAVEN della NASA avevano precedentemente intravisto aurore discrete, ma non sono facili da catturare e non potevano osservarle molto bene.



Hope, la prima sonda spaziale arabo-islamica, è arrivata su Marte nel febbraio 2021 ed è ora in un'esclusiva "orbita scientifica" che vola tra i 20.000 e i 43.000 chilometri (da 12.000 a 27.000 miglia) sopra la superficie marziana per fornire una visione globale del lato notturno di il pianeta. Sta iniziando uno studio di due anni sull'alta e bassa atmosfera marziana, ma anche prima che il programma inizi ufficialmente ha già restituito un'importante scoperta sull'ambiente del nostro pianeta vicino. L'osservazione delle aurore irregolari non faceva parte degli obiettivi scientifici originali di Hope, ma durante i test iniziali dello strumento Ultraviolet Spectrometer sono stati fortunati e hanno catturato le aurore.



Magnetismo marziano: 4,4 miliardi di anni fa, Marte aveva un campo magnetico globale guidato da una dinamo primordiale simile a quella terrestre. Circa 3 miliardi di anni fa, il nucleo si è raffreddato e la dinamo si è spenta. Marte ha perso il suo campo magnetico protettivo. Nel 1997 il primo indizio di un campo residuo nell'emisfero australe è stato fornito dall'orbiter Mars Global Surveyor della NASA. Sulla superficie del pianeta gli scienziati hanno trovato macchie di magnetismo, resti del campo magnetico globale originale che Marte ha perso da allora e che ora sono conservati nelle rocce magnetizzate e nei minerali della crosta.



Il team dell'orbita di Hope ha scoperto che le aurore discrete altamente strutturate che brillano sul disco oscuro del lato notturno tracciano i punti in cui le particelle energetiche eccitano l'atmosfera dopo essere state incanalate da quelle reti irregolari di campi magnetici crostali. La prima missione interplanetaria degli Emirati Arabi Uniti ha già portato a una nuova importante scoperta, una comprensione più completa delle luci notturne danzanti di Marte. Possiamo aspettarci che seguiranno altre scoperte mentre si dedicano all'esplorazione della velocità con cui l'atmosfera marziana si sta diffondendo nello spazio.



********************** IN ENGLISH ******************



HOPE” Captures First Images of Martian Auroras

The United Arab Emirates orbiter, Hope, has captured the most detailed images yet of discrete auroras on the night side of Mars that follow the pattern of the red planet’s decaying magnetic field.



A major finding made by the UAE “Hope” Mars Mission orbiter. On 30 June 2021 the Emirates Mars Mission released three pictures showing fleeting Martian discrete auroral emissions that have never been imaged before.The photos were taken this year on April 22, 23, and May 6.



Glowing auroral lights are generated by charged particles streaming out of the sun in a wind heading our way and interacting with magnetic field lines. On Earth our strong magnetic field deflects the particle stream and guides them to our North and South poles where they produce the shimmering lights called auroras. The same thing happens on Mars,… but on Mars they occur all over the planet, dancing localized lights called discrete auroras that are due to interactions with small patches of magnetic fields in the Martian crust.



Scientists have struggled for decades to study these highly elusive localized patches of nightside emissions. Both the ESA Mars Express and NASA’s MAVEN orbiter had previously caught glimpses of discrete auroras but they are not easy to catch and they couldn't observe them very well.



Hope, the first Arab-Islamic space probe, arrived at Mars in February 2021 and is now in a unique “science orbit” flying between 20,000 to 43,000 kilometers (12,000 to 27,000 miles) above the Martian surface to provide a global view of the nightside of the planet. It is beginning a two year study of the Martian upper and lower atmosphere but even before the program officially starts it has already returned an important discovery about the environment of our neighboring planet. Observation of the patchy auroras were not a part of the original science objectives of Hope, but during the initial tests of the Ultraviolet Spectrometer instrument they got lucky and caught the auroras.



Martian Magnetism: 4.4 billion years ago, Mars had a global magnetic field driven by a primordial dynamo similar to Earth’s. About 3 billion years ago, the core cooled and the dynamo switched off. Mars lost its protective magnetic field. In 1997 the first hint of a remnant field in the southern hemisphere was provided by NASA’s Mars Global Surveyor orbiter. On the planet's surface scientists found patches of magnetism, remains of the original global magnetic field that Mars has since lost that are now preserved in magnetized rocks and minerals in the crust.



The Hope orbiter team has found that the highly structured discrete auroras glowing on the dark nightside disk trace out where energetic particles excite the atmosphere after being funneled down by those patchy networks of crustal magnetic fields.

The first interplanetary mission by the U.A.E. has already resulted in a major new finding, a more complete understanding of the dancing night lights of Mars. We can expect more discoveries to follow as they turn next to exploring how fast the Martian atmosphere is leaking into space.