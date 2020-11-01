Tick! Tock! Martedì 3 novembre, il giorno delle elezioni USA, le votazioni terminano in tutto il paese.

Tuttavia, gli Stati Uniti sono una vasta regione geografica che copre quattro fusi orari. Quindi la fine delle votazioni non avverrà ovunque alla stessa ora, ma si protrarrà fino a tarda notte. Le urne negli Stati Uniti orientali saranno ufficialmente chiuse entro le 21:00 ora standard orientale (l'orario specifico dipende dallo stato). La chiusura dei sondaggi continua quindi in tutto il nostro paese, fuso orario per fuso orario fino a quando, infine, entro le 23:00 EST (ovvero 20:00 Pacific Standard Time), le votazioni nel mio stato dell'Oregon sono chiuse. Giorno delle elezioni o settimana delle elezioni?

Mia moglie ed io seguiremo da vicino mentre i risultati delle elezioni nazionali si diffondono lentamente ei nostri risultati dell'Oregon vengono aggiornati ogni trenta minuti. Siamo stati avvertiti di essere pazienti e di non saltare a conclusioni sulla base dei primi risultati perché potrebbero passare giorni o addirittura settimane prima che il vincitore venga dichiarato. Il virus COVID-19 ha reso il voto per posta molto più diffuso a livello nazionale e ci vuole più tempo per contare quei voti.

Tuttavia, con ansia senza fiato saremo sul bordo dei nostri posti (mia moglie dice che potrebbe doversi nascondere dietro il divano, sbirciando la TV come faceva da bambina spaventata che guardava un film dell'orrore). Durante quel periodo gli esperti televisivi faranno le loro migliori ipotesi e previsioni, chiacchierando costantemente tra loro su come sembra andare il voto. Sì, dobbiamo essere pazienti. Ma staremo a guardare e speriamo che i suggerimenti del risultato vengano lentamente portati alla luce. Ci sono 330 milioni di persone negli Stati Uniti e 245 milioni di elettori aventi diritto. Negli anni passati alle elezioni solo il 42% circa di questi, 140 milioni, ha effettivamente votato. Quest'anno almeno 90 milioni hanno già votato in anticipo, ben quattro giorni prima del giorno delle elezioni. Prevediamo una massiccia affluenza di elettori in queste elezioni, nonostante gli sforzi attivi da parte di Trump e della sua amministrazione per sopprimere e limitare il voto attraverso intimidazioni, ritardando la posta elettorale e sfide legali che utilizzano i tribunali per eliminare le schede.

Ma martedì potrebbe benissimo dimostrare che questi sforzi sono stati vani. Le persone vogliono che la loro voce venga ascoltata. Il pubblico americano ritiene i presidenti responsabili delle loro prestazioni in carica. La ricerca rivela che gli stati e le aree locali con livelli più elevati di vittime del COVID-19 hanno meno probabilità di sostenere Trump e i repubblicani al Congresso. Sembra che COVID-19 sia importante almeno quanto l'economia locale nella valutazione americana dei nostri leader ed è chiaro che Trump ha seriamente gestito male la risposta pandemica COVID-19. La leadership degli Stati Uniti sotto l'amministrazione Trump ha deluso i suoi cittadini e il mondo.

Martedì 3 novembre 2020 ci sarà la resa dei conti da parte di quei cittadini e nei giorni seguenti il ​​mondo intero starà a guardare mentre una delle elezioni presidenziali più significative del nostro tempo rivela la direzione che l'America andrà nei prossimi quattro anni. Piaccia o no, miliardi di persone in tutto il mondo hanno la loro vita profondamente influenzata dalla politica americana attraverso la traiettoria del cambiamento climatico, il petrolio e le politiche commerciali e il sostegno della scienza e delle istituzioni globali. Mi auguro che dopo queste elezioni si possa iniziare a sanare le ferite inflitte dal grave errore politico che abbiamo commesso nel 2016 quando le persone hanno volontariamente sostenuto un candidato che mina la democrazia e favorisce la violenza a sostegno dei propri obiettivi personali e politici.

English

USA Election Day or Election Week?

Tick! Tock! Tuesday, 3 November, Election Day U.S.A.

Voting ends across the country. However, the United States is a large geographic region covering four time zones. So the end of voting will not occur everywhere at the same time but will stretch out well into the night. The polls in the Eastern United States will be officially closed by 21:00 Eastern Standard Time at the latest (the specific time depends on the state). The closing of polls then continues across our country, time zone by time zone until, finally, by 23:00 EST (that is 20:00 Pacific Standard Time), voting in my own state of Oregon is shuttered. Election day, or Election week?

My wife and I will be watching closely as the national election results slowly trickle in and our own Oregon results are updated every thirty minutes. We have been cautioned to be patient and not jump to conclusions based on early results because it could be days or even weeks later before the winner is declared. The COVID-19 virus has made voting by mail much more prevalent nationwide and it takes longer to count those votes. Nevertheless, in breathless anticipation we will be on the edge of our seats (my wife says she may have to hide behind the couch, peeking at the TV like she did as a frightened child watching a horror movie). During that time TV pundits will be making their best guesses and prognoses, chattering constantly amongst themselves as to how the vote seems to be going. Yes, we are cautioned to be patient. But we will be watching and hoping as hints of the outcome are slowly brought to light. There are 330 million people in the U.S. and 245 million eligible voters. In past election years only about 42% of those, 140 million, actually voted.

This year, at least 90 million have already voted early, a full four days before Election Day. We anticipate a massive turnout of voters in this election in spite of active efforts on the part of Trump and his administration to suppress and limit voting through intimidation, delaying election mail, and legal challenges using the courts to throw out ballots. But Tuesday may well show those efforts to be in vain. People want their voice to be heard. The American public holds presidents accountable for their performance in office. Research reveals states and local areas with higher levels of COVID-19 fatalities are less likely to support Trump and Republicans in the Congress. It seems that COVID-19 is at least as important as the local economy in American’s evaluation of our leaders and it is clear that Trump has seriously mishandled the COVID-19 pandemic response. U.S. leadership under the Trump administration has failed its citizens and the world.

Tuesday, 3 November 2020, will be a reckoning by those citizens and in the days following the whole world will be watching as one of the most consequential presidential elections of our time reveals the direction America will go in the coming four years. Like it or not, billions of people around the world have their lives deeply affected by American politics through the trajectory of climate change, oil and trade policies and support of science and global institutions. It is my hope that following this election we can begin to heal the wounds inflicted by the serious political mistake we made in 2016 when people willingly supported a candidate who undermines democracy and favors violence in support of his own personal and political goals.

Tick! Tock!