Dovremmo giocare a fare Dio?

RUBRICA - L'ingegneria genetica che utilizza la tecnologia delle "forbici genetiche" CRISPR/Cas9 ha profonde implicazioni per l'umanità e per tutta la vita sulla Terra. La domanda non è SE possiamo modificare in modo permanente e irrevocabile il codice genetico della vita, ma dovremmo? Chi decide? A quali condizioni? Dovrebbe essere prevenuto, controllato o ritardato? Realisticamente, può essere controllato?



Il Premio Nobel per la Chimica 2020 è stato assegnato a Emmanuelle Charpentier e Jennifer Doudna, "per lo sviluppo di una metodologia per l'editing del genoma ad altissima precisione" in riconoscimento del loro lavoro pubblicato sulla rivista Science 2012, link doi: 10.1126/science.1225829)



L'editing del genoma è un argomento di cui molte persone non sono ancora consapevoli, ma è una tecnica potente spesso definita ingegneria genetica per riflettere il controllo che fornisce sul materiale genetico nelle cellule viventi. Una tecnica con il potenziale per progettare cambiamenti nel DNA di qualsiasi vita sulla Terra; animali, piante e microrganismi, compreso l'autodirezione dell'evoluzione della specie umana. Nei 9 anni dalla sua creazione, gli scienziati hanno pubblicato migliaia di esperimenti utilizzando CRISPR per alterare il DNA negli organismi attraverso l'albero della vita.



Il genoma umano. In una cellula umana, il genoma è alloggiato nel nucleo. Circa 10 volte più piccolo della larghezza di un capello umano: immagazzina circa due metri di DNA. Le informazioni genetiche del genoma sono codificate nel DNA che viene copiato ed ereditato attraverso le generazioni. Nel 2021 è stato decifrato l'intero genoma umano... tutti i 3,5 miliardi di lettere che compongono i circa 30.000 geni che determinano i nostri tratti fisici. Poiché i tratti provengono dai geni, inserire un nuovo pezzo di DNA in un gene può produrre un nuovo tratto. Ecco come funziona l'ingegneria genetica.



Come viene modificato un gene umano — Una volta selezionato un segmento di DNA come bersaglio da modificare, viene creata una guida che contiene una sequenza che corrisponde al bersaglio ed è collegata a una forbice enzimatica chiamata Cas9 che può tagliare il DNA. La guida porta la forbice Cas9 alla sequenza di DNA target corrispondente dove taglia il pezzo target in modo che possa essere sostituito con un nuovo segmento di DNA personalizzato. Così un segmento genetico viene individuato e sostituito in modo selettivo.



Esistono due tipi di modifica del genoma; somatica e germinale. Le cellule somatiche costituiscono la maggior parte del nostro corpo, come pelle, capelli, sangue e organi. Le modifiche apportate alle cellule somatiche colpiscono solo il corpo di quella persona: non sono ereditarie.



Le cellule germinali sono le cellule riproduttive, un ovulo della madre e uno spermatozoo del padre, che si uniscono per creare il primo stadio di vita prima della nascita, un embrione con il potenziale per diventare un adulto pienamente funzionante. Qualsiasi alterazione ad esso apportata può essere trasmessa da genitore a figlio, colpendo tutte le generazioni future. Questa è "Modifica genetica ereditaria".



Le applicazioni di CRISPR si sono mosse così velocemente che molti scienziati hanno chiesto cautela. Già nel 2013 c'era una marea di articoli che descrivevano come CRISPR/Cas9 veniva utilizzato per modificare i geni nelle cellule umane e in altri organismi per liberarli dalle malattie o "migliorarli". Entro il 2015 diverse conferenze scientifiche, esaminando i principali problemi di sicurezza ed etici, hanno emesso avvisi in tutto il mondo.



La capacità di modificare facilmente i geni, di aggiungere o rimuovere tratti fisici ed eliminare mutazioni genetiche indesiderate correggendo un difetto in natura è un'abilità che può portare a nuove scoperte scientifiche, colture migliori e nuovi metodi nella lotta alle malattie genetiche. Porta anche a questioni etiche e morali che coinvolgono esperimenti su embrioni umani viventi.



Una nuova eugenetica? L'ingegneria genetica umana ha due categorie: ingegneria negativa, correzione terapeutica di disordini e carenze genetiche; e ingegneria positiva, riferendosi al miglioramento del patrimonio genetico di un individuo.



Le applicazioni terapeutiche di CRISPR come il trattamento delle malattie genetiche negli adulti sembrano incontrovertibili, ma i critici sottolineano che "gli esperimenti sulla linea germinale potrebbero aprire le porte a un mondo di "bambini designer" progettati con miglioramenti genetici" sollevando questioni di etica ed eugenetica.



Le modifiche apportate in una cellula della linea germinale non possono essere annullate. Qualsiasi cambiamento passerà attraverso le generazioni che si diffonderanno tra famiglie, comunità e paesi per diventare parte dell'umanità per sempre con possibili conseguenze indesiderate. Poiché tutti gli effetti di una modificazione genetica potrebbero non manifestarsi per anni, decenni o generazioni, alterare in modo permanente il genoma umano è considerato un rischio troppo grande da correre.



La modifica della linea germinale umana è uno degli argomenti più controversi della medicina moderna. Un articolo intitolato "Non modificare la linea germinale umana" è stato pubblicato sulla rivista Nature il 12 marzo 2015 avvertendo che la manipolazione genetica della linea germinale, anche se inizialmente focalizzata sul miglioramento della salute, potrebbe “avviarci un percorso verso il miglioramento genetico non terapeutico”. Una nuova eugenetica!



Eppure, nonostante i racconti ammonitori, solo 3 anni dopo, nel 2018, il problema si è ripresentato quando il ricercatore cinese He Jiankui ha riferito di aver utilizzato CRISPR per modificare i genomi embrionali dei bambini gemelli nel tentativo di renderli resistenti all'HIV e di impiantarli nel grembo materno dove sono stati portati a termine - così sono nati i primi bambini "modificati" al mondo Lulu e Nana, riaccendendo i dibattiti sull'etica dell'editing genetico. L'annuncio ha subito ricevuto una diffusa condanna da parte della comunità scientifica. Nel maggio 2019 molti scienziati e bioeticisti del CRISPR di tutto il mondo hanno chiesto una moratoria sulla modifica della linea germinale umana.



Può essere controllato? Circa 40 paesi hanno vietato l'ingegneria genetica degli embrioni umani e 15 dei 22 paesi europei vietano la modifica della linea germinale. I "Regolamenti sulle sperimentazioni cliniche" dell'UE specificano che "non possono essere condotti studi clinici di terapia genica che comportino modifiche all'identità genetica della linea germinale del soggetto". Purtroppo, non viene fornita alcuna definizione di cosa siano "terapia genica" o "identità genetica della linea germinale".



Dal 2019 gli Stati Uniti vietano l'utilizzo dei fondi federali per la ricerca sulla terapia genica della linea germinale umana ma non esiste alcuna legge o regolamento che la vieti se condotta attraverso finanziamenti privati e sembra non esserci limite al numero di entità commerciali interessate potenziale guadagno finanziario attraverso la vendita di terapie o bambini progettati (leggi "migliore" in un certo senso culturalmente definito).



Una volta che iniziamo ad alterare i geni, dove tracciamo la linea? L'ingegneria genetica potrebbe teoricamente essere utilizzata per il miglioramento dei bambini manipolando i geni per rendere loro e le generazioni future più forti, più intelligenti, resistenti a molte malattie e più longevi. Alcuni critici dicono che gli scienziati starebbero essenzialmente giocando a fare Dio facendo questo passo. Temono che porti i genitori a raccogliere e scegliere i tratti dei loro figli per fornire loro un vantaggio sociale. Nel 2019 le persone avevano già iniziato a proporre modi per "migliorare il genoma umano”.



Forse stiamo imboccando una strada buia. Nel discutere la via da seguire, vale la pena prendere in considerazione la nostra storia con idee simili. Il termine eugenetica deriva dal greco "eu" che significa buono e "genos" che significa prole. L'eugenetica attraverso l'allevamento selettivo per tratti migliorati è stata eseguita su colture e bestiame per migliaia di anni. Dal momento che non è probabile che gli umani abbiano raggiunto l'apice della possibile evoluzione, se possiamo migliorare noi stessi forse dovremmo. Ma ripensandoci forse no. A seconda di chi decide, diventeremo il sogno eugenetico nazista di Hitler di una "razza superiore" omogenea di atleti, bianchi, alti, biondi, con gli occhi azzurri? È evidente che non siamo molto bravi a prendere tali decisioni.



Durante l'ultima metà del XIX secolo l'eugenetica è stata descritta come "l'autodirezione dell'evoluzione", sostenendo che la specie umana potrebbe essere migliorata attraverso l'allevamento selettivo, con la sterilizzazione come intervento di salute pubblica necessario per proteggere la società dai geni deleteri.



Sono stato sorpreso di apprendere che il mio stato dell'Oregon è stato uno dei 33 stati in tutta l'America che hanno promulgato leggi sull'eugenetica all'inizio del XX secolo imponendo la sterilizzazione forzata di devianti e "indesiderabili" - come criminali, malati di mente, epilettici e gay e lesbiche. Le competizioni "Better Baby" si sono svolte alle fiere statali in tutto il paese in cui i bambini sono stati misurati e testati e sono stati assegnati premi ai più sani, formati e brillanti. Lo scopo era promuovere una migliore riproduzione attraverso scelte migliori di chi sposarsi e con cui procreare. Un "Board of Eugenics" è stato istituito in Oregon nel 1923. In seguito, ribattezzato eufemisticamente "Board of Social Protection", è durato fino al 1983.



Potremmo pensare che l'eugenetica sia scomparsa in America e in Europa dopo che i nazisti hanno reso l'eugenetica un programma di razzismo e genocidio. Tuttavia, qualcosa di simile potrebbe accadere di nuovo. Potremmo essere sedotti nel pensare che la scienza moderna possa curare i mali sociali con affermazioni come "La genomica è emersa nel pubblico ed è emersa come una forza positiva". Ma lo è?



Siamo creature fallibili ... inventando cose mentre procediamo mentre speriamo di cercare di fare qualcosa per bene. Nel nostro attuale stato di ignoranza dovremmo plasmare il futuro delle prossime generazioni? Potrebbe essere inevitabile e non ci sono risposte facili.



******************** IN ENGLISH **************************





Should we play God?



CRISPR Gene Engineering. Are we ready for this? Prepared or not, the ability to control our own evolution and our relationship with nature by deliberately changing the human genome is moving closer to becoming science fact.



Gene Engineering using CRISPR/Cas9 “gene scissors” technology has profound implications for humanity and all life on Earth. The question is not IF we can permanently and irrevocably edit the genetic code of life, but should we? Who decides? Under what conditions? Should it be prevented, controlled or delayed? Realistically, can it be?



The 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry was awarded to Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer Doudna, “for the development of a methodology for extremely high precision genome editing” in recognition of their work published in 2012 Science magazine, link doi: 10.1126/science.1225829)



Genome editing is a topic many people are still unaware of but is a powerful technique often referred to as genetic engineering to reflect the control it provides over genetic material in living cells. A technique with the potential to engineer changes in the DNA of any life on Earth; animals, plants and microorganisms, including self directing the evolution of the human species. In the 9 years since its creation, scientists have published thousands of experiments using CRISPR to alter DNA in organisms across the tree of life.



The human genome. In a human cell, the genome is housed in the nucleus. About 10 times smaller than the width of a human hair—it stores about two meters of DNA.The genome's genetic information is encoded in the DNA which is copied and inherited across generations. In 2021 the entire human genome was deciphered … all 3.5 billion letters that make up the approximately 30,000 genes that determine our physical traits. Since traits come from the genes, putting a new piece of DNA into a gene can produce a new trait. This is how genetic engineering works.



How a human gene is edited — Once a segment of DNA is selected as the target to be modified, a guide is created that contains a sequence that matches the target and is attached to an enzyme scissor called Cas9 that can cut DNA. The guide takes the Cas9 scissor to the matching target DNA sequence where it cuts the target piece so it can be replaced with a new customized DNA segment. Thus a genetic segment is selectively found and replaced.



There are two types of genome editing; somatic and germ-line. Somatic cells make up most of our body, like skin, hair, blood and organs. Changes made to somatic cells affect that person’s body alone — they are not hereditary.



Germ-line cells are the reproductive cells, an egg from the mother and sperm from the father, that unite to create the first stage of life before birth, an embryo with the potential to become a fully functioning adult. Any alteration made to it can be passed from parent to child, affecting all future generations. This is “Inheritable Genetic Modification.”



Applications of CRISPR have moved so fast many scientists have called for caution. As early as 2013 there was a flood of papers describing how CRISPR/Cas9 was being used to modify genes in human cells as well as other organisms to rid them of disease or ‘enhance’ them. By 2015 several scientific conferences, reviewing major safety and ethical concerns, issued warnings world wide.



The ability to easily modify genes, to add or remove physical traits and eliminate undesirable genetic mutations by correcting a defect in nature is an ability that can lead to new scientific discoveries, better crops and new methods in the fight against genetic diseases. It also leads to ethical and moral issues involving experiments on living human embryos.



A New Eugenics? Human genetic engineering has two categories—negative engineering, the therapeutic correction of genetic disorders and deficiencies; and positive engineering, referring to the enhancement of an individual’s genetic make-up.



Therapeutic applications of CRISPR such as treatment of genetic diseases in adults seem uncontroversial but critics point out “germ-line experiments could open the floodgates to a world of ‘designer babies’ engineered with genetic enhancements” bringing up questions of ethics and eugenics.



Changes made in a germ line cell cannot be reversed. Any change will pass through generations spreading between families, communities, and countries to become part of humankind forever with possible unintended consequences. Because all the effects of a genetic modification may not become apparent for years, decades, or generations, permanently altering the human genome is considered too big a risk to take.



Modifying the human germ line is one of the most contentious topics in modern medicine. An article titled “Don’t edit the human germ line” was published in the journal Nature 12 March 2015 warning that genetic manipulation of the germ line even if focused initially on improving health, could “start us down a path towards non-therapeutic genetic enhancement.” A new eugenics!



Yet, in spite of the cautionary tales, only 3 years later, in 2018, the issue came up again when Chinese researcher He Jiankui reported using CRISPR to edit the embryonic genomes of twin babies in an attempt to make them resistant to HIV and implanted them in the mother’s womb where they were carried to term — thus the world's first 'edited' babies Lulu and Nana were born, rekindling debates about the ethics of gene editing. The announcement immediately received widespread condemnation from the scientific community. In May 2019 several of the world’s CRISPR scientists and bioethicists called for a moratorium on editing the human germ line.



Can it be controlled? About 40 countries have banned genetic engineering of human embryos and 15 of 22 European countries prohibit germ line modification. The EU ‘Clinical Trials Regulations’ specify “no gene therapy clinical trials may be carried out which result in modifications to the subject's germ line genetic identity.” Regrettably, no definition is given for what “gene therapy” or “germ line genetic identity” are.



Since 2019, the United States prohibits the use of federal funds for research on human germ line gene therapy but there is no law or regulation that bans it if conducted through private funding and there seems to be no limit to the number of commercial entities interested in potential financial gain through selling therapy or designer babies (read ‘better’ in some culturally defined sense).



Once we start altering genes, where do we draw the line? Genetic engineering could theoretically be used for the enhancement of babies by manipulating genes to make them and future generations stronger, smarter, resistant to many diseases and longer lived. Some critics say that scientists would be essentially playing God by taking that step. They fear it will lead to parents picking and choosing the traits of their children to provide them social advantage. In 2019 people had already begun proposing ways to ‘improve the human genome.'



We may be heading down a dark road. In debating the way forward, it is worth taking into account our history with similar ideas. The term eugenics is derived from the Greek “eu” meaning good and “genos” meaning offspring. Eugenics through selective breeding for improved traits has been performed on crops and livestock for thousands of years. Since it's not likely humans have reached the apex of possible evolution, if we can improve ourselves perhaps we should. But on second thought perhaps not. Depending on who decides, will we become Hitler's nazi eugenic dream of a homogeneous ‘master race' of tall, blond, blue eyed, white athletes? We are demonstrably not very good at making such decisions.



During the last half of the 19th century eugenics was described as “the self direction of evolution,” claiming the human species could be improved through selective breeding, with sterilization as a necessary public health intervention to protect society from deleterious genes.



I was surprised to learn that my own state of Oregon was one of 33 states across America that enacted eugenics laws in the early 20th century imposing forced sterilization of deviants and “undesirables”—such as criminals, the mentally ill, epileptics, and gays and lesbians. “Better Baby” competitions were held at State Fairs across the country where babies were measured and tested and prizes awarded to the healthiest, best formed and brightest. The purpose was to promote better breeding through better choices of whom to marry and procreate with. A “Board of Eugenics” was established in Oregon in 1923. Later, euphemistically renamed the “Board of Social Protection,” it lasted until 1983.



We may think eugenics disappeared in America and Europe after the Nazis made eugenics a program of racism and genocide. However, something like it may happen again. We may be seduced into thinking modern science can cure social ills with claims like “Genomics has emerged into the public, and it's emerged as a force for good.” But is it?



We are fallible creatures … making stuff up as we go while hopefully trying to get somethings right. In our current state of ignorance should we be shaping the future of coming generations? It may be inevitable and there are no easy answers.

