La Cina fa atterrare con successo un Rover sulla superficie marziana

CINA - La prima missione su Marte della Cina, che include un orbiter, un lander e un rover, ha completato con successo la sua fase più pericolosa, posizionando il suo lander con un rover delle dimensioni di un piccolo golf cart al sicuro sulla superficie di Marte. Poco dopo le 23:00 GMT di venerdì 14 maggio 2021, dopo aver effettuato la pericolosa discesa attraverso l'atmosfera denominata "sette minuti di terrore", ha usato i suoi razzi per atterrare in sicurezza su un'ampia pianura larga 2.000 miglia chiamata Utopia Planitia appena a nord di l'equatore marziano.



Ci sono voluti i successivi 17 minuti per aprire i suoi pannelli solari e inviare un segnale sulla Terra che indicava che la Cina era diventata solo la seconda nazione ad atterrare con successo su Marte. Un risultato notevole vista la difficoltà del compito. L'intero atterraggio doveva essere effettuato in modo autonomo e se un passo fosse fallito l'atterraggio sarebbe fallito. Fino ad ora, a parte gli Stati Uniti, tutti gli altri paesi che ci hanno provato si sono schiantati o hanno perso i contatti poco dopo aver raggiunto la superficie.



Entrando nell'atmosfera marziana ad un'altitudine di 125 chilometri e ad una velocità di 4,8 chilometri al secondo, il rover è stato racchiuso in una capsula di ingresso aeroshell per la fase iniziale della discesa durante la quale è stato rallentato dall'attrito atmosferico. Ad un orario prestabilito un paracadute si aprì per rallentare ulteriormente la discesa. La manovra di atterraggio finale è stata controllata da razzi e da un sistema a guida laser per scansionare il sito di atterraggio alla ricerca di ostacoli.



Il rover da 240 kg (530 libbre) è sceso in superficie saldamente bloccato in posizione sul ponte superiore del lander. Dopo l'atterraggio e la verifica del funzionamento di tutti i sistemi, le rampe estensibili si apriranno e il rover scenderà in superficie per una missione pianificata di 90 giorni marziani.



Dotato di sei strumenti, tra cui una telecamera multispettrale, una telecamera del terreno, un radar penetrante nel terreno, rilevatore di campo magnetico, sensori meteorologici e altri, il rover comunicherà con i controllori di volo sulla Terra utilizzando l'orbiter Tianwen-1 come stazione di collegamento . Lo stesso orbiter Tianwen-1 rimarrà in orbita polare durante i suoi due anni di missione per mappare la forma e la struttura geologica di Marte.





***************** IN ENGLISH *************





China successfully lands a Rover on the Martian surface



14 May 2021. China’s first Mars Mission succeeded in placing a rover on the surface of Mars. A remarkable achievement, China becomes only sixth country in history to reach the Red Planet and only the second to successfully land on its surface. Named Zhurong, meaning God of Fire, the rover was carried to Mars on the Tianwen-1 spacecraft which remains in orbit.



China’s first Mars Mission, including an orbiter, a lander, and a rover has successfully completed its most hazardous stage yet, placing its lander with a rover the size of a small golf cart safely on the surface of Mars. Shortly after 23:00 GMT Friday, 14 May 2021, after making the perilous descent through the atmosphere referred to as “seven minutes of terror” it used its rocket boosters to safely touchdown on a broad 2,000 mile wide plain called Utopia Planitia just north of the Martian equator.



It took the next 17 minutes to unfold its solar panels and send a signal back to Earth indicating China had became only the second nation to successfully land on Mars. A remarkable achievement given the difficulty of the task. The entire landing had to be done autonomously and if any step failed the landing would have failed. Until now, other than the United States, all other countries that have tried have either crashed or lost contact shorty after reaching the surface.



Entering the Martian atmosphere at an altitude of 125 kilometers and at a speed of 4.8 kilometers per second, the rover was encased in an aeroshell entry capsule for the initial phase of the descent during which it was slowed by atmospheric friction. At a predetermined time a parachute opened to slow the descent even further. The final landing maneuver was controlled by rockets and a laser-guided system to scan the landing site for obstacles.



The 240 kg (530-pound) rover rode down to the surface firmly locked in place on the lander's upper deck. After landing and verifying all systems are functioning, extendable ramps will unfurl and the rover will drive itself down to the surface for a planned 90-Martian day mission.



Equipped with six instruments, including a multi-spectral camera, a terrain camera, a ground-penetrating radar, magnetic field detector, meteorology sensors and others, the rover will communicate with flight controllers on Earth using the Tianwen-1 orbiter as a relay station. The Tianwen-1 orbiter itself will remain in polar orbit throughout its own two year mission in order to map Mars' shape and geological structure.

